Connect with us

Entertainment

Next-Gen Update For Witcher 3 Adds Detailed Vaginas To Female Monsters?
Advertisement

Entertainment

'Physical: 100' TV Program Tops Netflix's Chart This Week

Entertainment

Disney's Star Wars Series 'The Mandalorian' First Episode To Air On ABC

News Entertainment Regional News

Khao San Road Venues in Bangkok Given 15 Days to Reduce Noise

Entertainment

How To Watch Nintendo Direct February 2023, What To Expect

Entertainment

Guide To Hogwarts Legacy Appearance Changes

Entertainment

BIG TIME RUSH TICKETS AND PRESALE CODE FOR 2023

Entertainment

'THE LAST OF US' EPISODE 5 To Premiere On HBO Max On February 10

Entertainment

Replays Of Bad Bunny's Grammys Performance Will Now Be Captioned In Spanish

Entertainment

'Hogwarts Legacy' Review Scores Are Here

Entertainment

Episode 4 Of 'The Last of Us' To Release On HBO Max?

Entertainment

Prince Harry Takes Minute Man to a Whole New Level

Entertainment

Super Bowl Show Helmed By Women

Entertainment

Netflix Renews 'That 90s Show' For a Second Season: Everything You Need To Know

Tech Entertainment

Netflix Reports Unlikely To Impress Investors And Affect Netflix Stock Price Target

Entertainment News

Jay Park's 'Won Soju' To Enter American Market This Year

Entertainment

Groundhog Day Predictions From Punxsutawney Phil

Entertainment

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour: Everything You Need To Know

Entertainment

Netflix May Plan To Make The Witcher's Season 5

Entertainment

Avatar: The Way of Water' Becomes 4th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time

Entertainment

Next-Gen Update For Witcher 3 Adds Detailed Vaginas To Female Monsters?

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Next-Gen Update For Witcher 3 Adds Detailed Vaginas To Female Monsters?

(CTN News) – This is what future acquaintances will find when they Google my name forever. Do you remember that Witcher 3 next-gen update?

Which one polished the 2015 game to a mirror-shine, added a fast travel point to Crow’s Nest, and integrated so many mods into the base game?

The game’s more, ah, feminine monsters now have some searingly detailed genitals (thanks Kotaku).

As it is, The Witcher 3 is pretty risqué. No one’s Woodstock spirit was broken by the war that ravaged Temeria. Geralt was greeted by all kinds of characters with their delicates on display, but what makes this update odd is the characters it applies to.

Kotaku’s fearless investigation uncovered exhaustively modeled vulvae on four characters: The Crones of Crookback Bog (in human forms, praise be) and the bruxae (opens in new tab), vampires you sometimes see eating hapless civilians in gloomy cellars and darkened woods. Our performance problems might be solved.

Google my name and you’ll find it. Remember Witcher 3’s next-gen update? Is it the one with Mirror Shine 2015, Crow’s Nest fast travel, and tons of mods?

One of those mods has added some searingly detailed genitals to the game’s more feminine monsters (thanks, Kotaku).

As it is, The Witcher 3 is pretty risqué. No one’s Woodstock spirit was broken by the war that ravaged Temeria. Geralt was greeted by all kinds of characters with their delicates on display, but what makes this update odd is the characters it applies to.

Kotaku’s fearless investigation uncovered exhaustively modeled vulvae on four characters: The Crones of Crookback Bog (in human forms, praise be) and the bruxae (opens in new tab), vampires you sometimes see eating hapless civilians in gloomy cellars and darkened woods.

Maybe we’ve found the reason for all those performance problems we’ve been having.

CDPR’s executives should be put on trial for this bizarre move that only applies to a few female monsters. It seems the game’s male vampires are stubbornly unadorned in their lower regions, although as far as I remember, they’re all clothed anyway.

My guess is that this unexpected addition came from one of the many mods CDPR integrated into The Witcher 3 for the next generation.

It’s likely that one of the beautification mods CDPR added to The Witcher 3 smuggled in a pelvic payload among the nude mods. Apparently, the developers might be as surprised by the updated additions as the CDPR players were.

Personally, I do not find it scandalous that vaginas feature in a videogame; they exist in the world.

Negatively, the game’s female cast seems to be subjected to the most ribald subject matter, most likely to titillate an assumed heterosexual male audience. Enough. Let the pigs run wild, CDPR. You’ve got all this processing power at your fingertips.

SEE ALSO:

‘Physical: 100’ TV Program Tops Netflix’s Chart This Week

Honkai: Star Rail Pre-Registration Now Open On Many Platforms

Epic Games Store: Free Games Next Week For 16-23 February
Related Topics:
Continue Reading