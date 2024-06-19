Connect with us

New Metroid Prime 4 Gameplay Footage Revealed, 2025 Release Date Announced
Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

37 mins ago

on

Metroid Prime 4
Credit: Nintendo

(CTN News) – Metroid Prime 4, which has been the subject of years of anticipation (and a significant development shakeup), was finally shown to fans for the first time on Tuesday by Nintendo.

The announcement was made public during the presentation that was given by Nintendo Direct.

Metroid Prime 4 has been renamed

Beyond, and Nintendo has disclosed that it would be made available on the Switch in the year 2025. The game has also been rebranded. These two announcements were made at the same time.

There is a sneak peek at some actual gameplay that has been incorporated in the first trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which was just released.

During the course of the game, the cosmic bounty hunter Samus Aran engages in combat with swarms of space pirates, investigates unknown environments in search of knowledge, and enters ball mode in order to navigate around the zone.

All of these actions are carried out in situations that are utterly strange. Every one of these components was typical of Metroid, and they offered a glimpse into an extremely exciting journey that was yet to come. In other words, they were a sneak peek.

In addition, fans of the Metroid franchise were able to get a glimpse of what gives the impression of being the antagonist of the game Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. This opposing character is a captain of a space pirate ship that is in control of two Metroids that are kept as pets. There was a sight of this adversary for the fans.

It was at the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) when Nintendo made the announcement for the very first time that a new installment in the Metroid Prime franchise was now in the process of being developed.

Since that particular occasion, the corporation has not given any information regarding the game or stated how it is played. The only thing that they presented was the logo of the game, which was the only thing that they presented.

Metroid Prime 4 Nintendo did not attend the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

This decision was ultimately made. For this choice, the firm cited the fact that it did not want to continuously tease fans until the game was closer to being finished as the rationale for the decision. After then, in the year 2019,

Nintendo made the statement that it would be continuing the development of Metroid Prime 4, and that it would be transferring the project to Retro Studios, the business that was responsible for the initial production of the Metroid Prime series. Retro Studios was the firm that was responsible for the original production of the Metroid Prime series.

The highly acclaimed adaptation of the well-known adventure brand, which was initially released on the Nintendo GameCube and was last seen on the Wii with the release of Metroid Prime 3: Corruption in 2007, is making a victorious reappearance in the game known as Metroid Prime 4. An initial release of the game was made available for the Nintendo GameCube.

A video game titled Metroid: Other M was released for the Wii console after the release of Metroid Prime 3, which was the previous installment in the series. Despite the fact that it was released, it was not effective in attracting fans of Samus Aran’s exploits that took place across the universe.

The Nintendo Wii U edition of the Metroid series was never developed by Metroid Prime 4 Nintendo; however, in 2017, the company did release a revised version of the game Metroid 2: Samus Returns for the Nintendo 3DS. This game was a reimagining of the original Metroid game.

The Nintendo Switch edition of Metroid Dread, which was Samus’ most recent adventure, was released in September of 2021. This was the most recent journey she has taken. Players have access to this version of the game that was made available them. After that, Nintendo followed up with the release of Metroid Prime Remastered for the Switch in the beginning of the year 2023.

Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

