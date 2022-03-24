Netflix Releases 3 New Mobile Games: Here’s How To Download Them

Netflix Games has come a long way since its launch in November 2021. The service is available to all Netflix subscribers. Currently, the Netflix app offers more than 15 games. In contrast, the content streaming giant is releasing three new games, including its first FPS title. Netflix users will be able to choose and download any game through the Netflix app on both Android and iOS. The games can also be played on tablets. Continue reading to learn more.

“Whether you’re looking for a casual game to jump right into the fun or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we have a variety of mobile games for you to try this month, including This Is A True Story (Frosty Pop), Shatter Remastered (PikPok), and Into The Dead 2: Unleashed (PikPok).”

How to download the new Netflix games?

Netflix Games can be downloaded directly from the Netflix app or from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store depending on the device you use to access Netflix. It has already been released and is available for users, and Netflix’s first FPS Into The Dead 2: Unleashed is marked as “coming soon.”.

This Is A True Story: The game was developed by Frosty Pop in collaboration with the nonprofit organization Charity: Water. This is a puzzle-type game about a Sub-Saharan African woman’s daily struggle to get water for her family.

Shattered Remastered: Retro-inspired action with unique twists and amazing boss battles. Originally released on PlayStation 3 in 2009, the updated version was released in 2013.

Retro-inspired action with unique twists and amazing boss battles. Originally released on PlayStation 3 in 2009, the updated version was released in 2013. Into The Dead 2: The sequel to the hit zombie action game, Into The Dead 2: Unleashed features an ever-increasing number of zombies.

