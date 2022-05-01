Neal Adams, Legendary Comic Artist & Advocate, Dies At 80

(CTN News) – The legendary comic book artist Neal Adams, who was honored for his work with the Inkwell Awards Joe Sinnott Hall of Fame, passed away at the age of 80. It is widely known that the late artist was best known for his sketches of superhero characters such as Batman, Green Arrow, Green Lantern, the Avengers, and a host of others. Earlier this year, DC Comics released a statement describing Neal Adams as “one of the most acclaimed artists who contributed to the comic industry.”

Neal Adams passed away at 80

In an emotional Facebook post announced on April 28, 2022, Neal Adam’s son, Josh Adams confirmed that his father Neal Adams passed away at 2 a.m. During his post on Facebook, Josh said that “Neal Adams’s career had been defined by remarkable artistic ability, driven by an unwavering character that drove him to continuously fight for his peers and those in need. Josh would become known in the comics industry as one of the most influential creators of all time and champion social and creator’s rights.”

Neal Adams was also inducted into the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame in 1998, which is one of the highest honors in the comic book industry. During the 1960s and 1970s, he worked for both DC and Marvel comics, drawing characters like Batman, Superman, the Avengers, Green Arrow, Green Lantern, and the X-Men.

