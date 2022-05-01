Naomi Judd, One Half Of The Judds, Dies at 76

(CTN News) – Naomi Judd, who was part of the Grammy-winning country music duo The Judds, died at 76.

The artist’s daughters, country singer Wynonna and actress Ashley Judd, confirmed Naomi Judd’s death on Saturday. “We lost our beautiful mother to mental illness today,” they wrote in a statement. As much as we loved her, the public loved her. We are in new territory.” “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief.”

Naomi Judd performed and recorded as part of The Judds with her daughter Wynonna for nearly two decades before the group disbanded in the early 1990s. Their hits include “Mama He’s Crazy” (1984), “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days)” (1985), and “Love Can Build a Bridge” (1990).

Last year The Naomi Judds were announced as inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame

The Naomi Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame last year, and they will be inducted on Sunday. Furthermore, the band recently announced a final tour, which will begin in September. I’ve always considered my fans my family,” Judd said in a statement announcing the tour. They are dear to me, so I’m eager to reunite with them again and sing our hits.”

About Naomi Judds

Diana Ellen Judd was born on January 11, 1946, in Ashland, Ky., and gave birth to Wynonna the week she graduated high school. The New York Times reported in a 1984 profile that she moved to Los Angeles in the late 1960s, where she worked as a model and secretary before moving Wynonna and Ashley back to Kentucky. She and Wynonna began singing together casually then.

