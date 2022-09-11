Meghan And Harry Talk To Manchester United Fans At Windsor

(CTN News) _ Meghan And Harry As the Duke of Sussex greeted well-wishers outside Windsor Castle, a family of Manchester United fans bonded.

On Saturday evening, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised mourners on a walkabout outside Windsor Castle.

The group spent more than 40 minutes speaking with members of the public, receiving flowers, gifts, and hugs from well-wishers.

The duke and duchess approached Angela Fleming, 35, Jenson Fleming, 6, Jacob Fleming, 9, Jamie Thomas, 9, Mason Thomas, 16, Jo Brown, 38, and Debbie Brown, 60, from Windsor and Bracknell.

The Manchester United shirts worn by Jacob, Jamie, and Jenson all caught Harry’s attention until he said, “ Meghan You all support Manchester United? ”

The duke shook Jacob, Jamie, and Jenson’s hands and said, “How convenient.” Glad you have the same team. ”””

In clockwise order from top left, Debbie Brown, Jo Brown, Mason Thomas, Angela Fleming, Jenson Fleming, Jacob Fleming, and Jamie Thomas are pictured.

According to Ms Brown, it took about an hour and a half.

“Thank you for that,” Harry replied. It’s at least not raining.”

William and Kate, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stopped to speak with each individual at the front of the barriers. The crowd was heard chatting excitedly and taking photographs.

Both royal couples walked along the road separately, with William and Kate speaking to people on one side and Harry and Meghan speaking to people on the other.

SEE Also:

‘The Mandalorian’ Premieres First Season 3 Trailer At D23

Cobra Kai Season 5 Premiere Recap, Also Arrived On Netflix

Luke Evans Confirms That A Gaston Prequel Series Is Still In The Works