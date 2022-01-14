Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are Engaged: See the Ring and Proposal

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in an atypical way.

MGK(Machine Gun Kelly), whose real name is Colson Baker, proposed on Tuesday “under the same branches we fell in love with.”

‘Yes, in this life and every life’ beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me. Alongside the message, the rocker posted a video showing off Fox’s stunning ring.

I know the tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love, he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly)

The exciting news was announced by Fox as well, who shared a video of MGK’s proposal.

A banyan tree is where we sat in July of 2020, she began. We asked for magic. We were unaware of the pain we would face in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifice our relationship would require of us, but intoxicated by love. And karma.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)



After walking through hell with him for a year and a half and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” Jennifer said. “As with every previous and subsequent life, I said yes.”

