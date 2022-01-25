Marilyn Manson Denies Raping Evan Rachel Wood on Music Video Set

According to Evan Rachel Wood, Marilyn Manson ‘essentially raped’ her during the filming of their music video Heart-Shaped Glasses. The actor, who had accused the singer of sexual abuse while they were together, claimed that they had agreed on a simulated sex scene for the video, but he began ‘penetrating’ her for real after they had finished filming. According to her, it was the first crime committed against her.

The former denied the claims. According to the rock musician, it was an imaginative retelling of the making of the 2007 music video.

Evan Rachel Wood’s new documentary Phoenix Rising was screened virtually at the Sundance Film Festival recently. In the documentary, she said that she had agreed only for a simulated sex scene and not the real portrayal during the shooting of the video.

According to her, her experience on the sets was unprofessional, and she had never been on such a chaotic and unsafe set. According to the 34-year-old, she did not know how to resist Marilyn’s actions as she was always taught to ‘never speak back, but just soldier through.

The Westworld star said that she was ‘coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretenses and that she was ‘essentially raped on camera’. She said even the crew of the shoot were witnesses to it and clueless about what to do.