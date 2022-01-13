Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox announce their Engagement

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have become engaged. Both the actor and the rapper shared videos of their engagement on their Instagram accounts. During Kelly’s proposal to Megan Fox, the actor was completely awestruck and responded by nodding. Following their announcement on Instagram, the two have been receiving a lot of love and blessings from various Hollywood personalities.

A Fox video shows Kelly getting down on one knee at the top of a flight of outdoor stairs under the tree where the two say they fell in love in July of 2020. In July 2020, the couple made their relationship Instagram official and quickly became one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. Megan shared a video in which Kelly got down on one knee. Shortly thereafter, Megan accompanied him and exchanged rings. A kiss completed the priceless moment.

Hollywood stars pour in love with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Their friends from the industry flooded them with congratulations after they broke the news on the Internet. Kim Kardashian commented on Megan’s post about her engagement, saying, “So happy for you guys!!” Kourtney Kardashian, who is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly’s best friend, Travis Barker, commented string of red heart emojis on Fox’s post. Colson Baker’s collaborator Travis Barker replied to the latter’s post showing off the stunning engagement ring with the words, “F**K Yeah.” Whitney Cummings wrote, “Cut to me and Pete D fighting in a cage over who officiates this wedding.”

The caption of Megan’s memorable moment reads, “In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree.” Magic happened. In such a short, frenetic amount of time, we were oblivious to the pain we would face together.”

‘I said yes … and then we drank each other’s blood’

As intoxicated as we were by the love, we were unaware of the sacrifices and work that the relationship would require. And the karma.” She also wrote, “A year and a half later, after having endured hell with him and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just like in every life before and after, I said yes. And then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22.”

Meanwhile, Kelly shared a video in which Megan can be seen wearing the beautiful diamond and emerald ring. Kelly recalled the moment when he brought Megan under the tree under which they first fell in love.

