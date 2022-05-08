Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers for May 7, 2022

(CTN News) – Lotto and Lotto Plus are two of the most popular lotteries in South Africa. See Lotto and Lotto Plus winning numbers. It is extremely popular in South Africa.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 are the three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission. They are conducted every Wednesday and Saturday.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 results and winning numbers for May 7, 2022

Last week’s results and winning numbers for Lotto and Lotto Plus were announced at 8:56 p.m. SAST on March 19. All three lotteries Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 were drawn on April 16, 2022.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 Lottery previous results & winning numbers

As mentioned earlier, the April 16 lotteries for Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 were drawn. The winning Lotto numbers were 10, 14, 25, 30, 43, 49. There was a bonus winning number of 22. The winning numbers in Lotto Plus 1 were 25, 31, 35, 41, 46, 47, and the bonus number was 27. The winning Lotto Plus 2 numbers were 05, 07, 10, 31, 40, 47, and the bonus number was 41.

How to play the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 game?

Playing the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 is fairly easy.

Your first step is to select your six numbers from 1 to 52 on your lottery slip.

Make your payment and receive your receipt once you have selected your numbers.

The number of boards you order is unlimited.

To play Lotto Plus 1, make sure to mark Lotto Plus1 on your bet slip. If you are playing Lotto Plus 2, simply mark Lotto Plus2 on your bet slip.

You must have played Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 before playing Lotto Plus 2.

Also available is a multi-draw option that allows you to play the same number over multiple draws.

A single Lotto slip costs R5.00. A single Lotto Plus 1 costs R2.50, and a single Lotto Plus 2 costs the same.

