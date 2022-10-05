Loretta Lynn, A Music Legend 90 Years Old, Has Passed Away

(CTN News) _ On Tuesday, Oct. 4, country music legend Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90 in her Hurrican Mills, Tennessee home.

In addition to her frank lyrics and pride in Appalachia, Loretta Lynn was also known as Kentucky’s coal miner’s daughter for her frank lyrics and pride in her community.

Loretta Lynn died in her Tennessee home, surrounded by her loved ones, according to a statement sent to the Associated Press by her family.

During the 1960s, Lynn was a mother to four children before she began to make a name for herself as a country music artist.

Besides being a pioneer for women in the music industry, Loretta Lynn also pushed the envelope of what was cool and what was not cool by writing songs about sex, love, unfaithful husbands, and birth control, pushing the boundaries of what could or could not be broadcast on the radio.

“Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “The Pill,” and “You’re Looking at Country” are some of her most popular songs to date.

As a composer and singer, Lynn earned a number of awards and honors throughout her life for the work that she produced.

It was the first time ever that a woman had been named entertainer of the year, first by the Country Music Association in 1972, and then by the Academy of Country Music in 1975, making her the first woman ever to hold such an honor.

In 1988, Lynn was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame for her contribution to country music during the 1970s by the Academy of Country Music, and she was selected as the artist of the decade for the 1970s.

