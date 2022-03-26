Longtime Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dies At 50

Sadly, Taylor Hawkins, the longtime drummer for the mega-platinum Foo Fighters, has passed away. He was 50 years old.

In an online post posted late Friday night, Taylor Hawkins’ death was confirmed by the band. His passing was referred to as a “tragic and untimely loss.”

“His infectious laugh and musical spirit will live on with all of us forever,” read the statement. Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be respected in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Taylor Hawkins will play with the Foo Fighters in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday. Taylor Hawkins has been with the band since 1997, three years after it began.

Hawkins’ frenetic, frantic energy – he didn’t play the drums so much as pound them – made him the perfect match for singer and guitarist Dave Grohl.

“Part Beavis and Butthead, part Dumb and Dumber, wherever we went, we were a hyperactive blur of Parliament light and air drumming,” the frontman wrote in his autobiography, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, published in 2021. Grohl called Taylor Hawkins his “best friend and partner in crime” in the book.

Music Industry mourns demise of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Nickleback posted a statement to their Twitter account on Saturday, March 26, that read, “In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends, and everyone touched by his music both with @foofighters and @Alanis, and so many others. This is so incredibly sad.”

The American singer-songwriter Finneas, who will perform at the Oscars 2022 with sister Billie Eilish, said he was “heartbroken” by the news. He added, “What an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be kind, generous, and cool, but was all those things anyway. Rest in peace, he made the world a better place.

