Connect with us

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Was Arrested For Drunk Driving In The Hamptons
Advertisement

Entertainment

House of the Dragon Season 2 Premiere: Date, Time, and What to Expect

Entertainment

'The Boys' Season 4 Premiere Ending: What's In Butcher's Head?

Entertainment

Bridgerton Season 3 'Sauciest' Scene: Nicola Coughlan

Entertainment

'Practical Magic 2': Sandra Bullock And Nicole Kidman In Talks

Entertainment

Thailand's Tourism Authority Touts "Ghost Tourism" for International Visitors

Entertainment

Star Wars: The Acolyte Episodes 1 And 2 Are Reviewed Here

Entertainment

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrate Jack Antonoff's 40th

Entertainment

Rajkumar Rao's Mr & Mrs Mahi Breaks Advance Ticket Sales Records: A Milestone for Hindi Cinema

Entertainment

Walt Disney Animation Studios Releases Trailer for "Moana 2"

Entertainment

Step into the Action of 'Bastar: The Naxal Story” with HD Movies on ZEE5

Entertainment

'When It Calls The Heart' Star Mamie Laverock On Life Support After Falling In 5 Stories

Gaming Entertainment

Mythic+ Carry Services in World of Warcraft

Entertainment

MoviesMing 2024: Watch Latest Hollywood Hindi Dubbed Movies

Entertainment

The Rapper Nicki Minaj Films Her Own Arrest In Amsterdam

Entertainment

The Beetlejuice Sequel Trailer Features Michael Keaton's Spooky Return

Entertainment

First Teaser For 'Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6' Released By Activision

Entertainment

'The Voice' Finale: Lainey Wilson Inducted Into The Grand Ole Opry

Entertainment

Kelly Rowland Flings Her Arms In The Air As She Walks The Red Carpet

Entertainment

Hellblade 2 Shouldn't Feel That Long For a Short Game

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Was Arrested For Drunk Driving In The Hamptons

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake Courtesy of Getty Images

(CTN News) – Justin Timberlake was brought into custody by local authorities in Sag Harbor, New York, before dawn Tuesday morning, according to reports.

The arrest took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning. According to the charges, Justin Timberlake was allegedly behind the wheel while under the influence of significant amounts of alcohol.

On Monday evening, the arrest was made in East Hamptons, which was the site where the incident took place. The arrest was made when the event occurred. On Tuesday morning.

Justin Timberlake appeared in court for the first time on his own. This was his very first court appearance. He was experiencing a really critical moment at this time.

The charges against him initially included one count of drinking while under the influence of alcohol; however, he was finally released without posting bond, as reported by TMZ. It was after he was charged with the offense that this transpired.

Justin Timberlake initially faced charges for the offense.

When the artist drove through an intersection that had a stop sign in place, the authorities in charge of law enforcement in the area pulled him up and questioned him about his activities. During the time when the artist was pulled over, it would appear that he did not meet the standards of a sobriety test.

As part of the future court appearance that Natalie Timberlake is slated to make, the 26th of July is the day that she is set to appear in court.

It was not feasible to get in touch with Edward Burke, Jr., the local criminal defense attorney from Sag Harbor who is representing the singer and Hollywood actor, in order to gain a comment from him.

He is representing the singer and actor. In their capacity as spokespeople for the singer and actor, members of this group are now performing.

The Hollywood Reporter also made an effort to contact members of the Sag Harbor Police Department and a representative for Justin Timberlake through their respective departments. Both of these individuals were contacted by the Hollywood Reporter.

Immediately following his arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol and subsequent release from jail, Justin Timberlake is slated to do a performance at the United Center in Chicago the following weekend. The performance is scheduled to take place on Monday.

Additionally, he is scheduled to appear in Madison Square Gardens in New York City over the next two days, on June 25 and 26, for a total of four performances. These matches will take place in New York City.

Justin Timberlake’s sixth studio album is called Everything I Thought I Was.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour is currently taking place in order to promote the record that is currently being released. After the release of Justified in 2002, the reigning Prince of Pop released an album that did not make its debut at number one on the Billboard 200 list.

This is the first time that this has happened since the album was published. In the history of the world, this phenomenon has never before taken place. Upon its first release, his most recent album attained the position of number four on the chart, marking its debut on the chart.

The decade of the 1990s was the decade in which Justin Timberlake made his debut as the youngest member of the boy band NSYNC. This band went on to achieve tremendous success on a global scale.

Additionally, he is receiving more and more reputation as an amazing actor on the big screen. Since then, he has gone on to become a solo artist who has won several Grammys and multiple platinum records.

In addition, he has earned multiple Justin Timberlake platinum records. The consequence of this is that he is not unfamiliar with the severe scrutiny that is exerted by the media for him.

SEE ALSO:

House of the Dragon Season 2 Premiere: Date, Time, and What to Expect

‘The Boys’ Season 4 Premiere Ending: What’s In Butcher’s Head?

Bridgerton Season 3 ‘Sauciest’ Scene: Nicola Coughlan
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies