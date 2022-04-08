Johnny Depp’s Ex-Wives: Everything ToKnow About His 2 Marriages

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star Johnny Depp has said ‘I Do’ twice in his life – and it hasn’t worked out. See how the two marriages worked out.

Someday, it’s not impossible that Johnny Depp might walk down the aisle again. The Dark Shadows star, however, would not be blamed if he skipped marriage for the rest of his days after how his first two marriages turned out. Johnnie’s first marriages have not been successful. Lori Depp’s first marriage ended just as his career was taking off, and Amber Heard’s failed marriage is the subject of headlines and legal briefs. Learn more here:

Lori Depp

According to her IMDb profile, Lori Depp was born on September 6, 1957. Her involvement with the local music scene led her to meet Johnny. As everyone knowns, he’s a talented actor who can play the pirate role like no one’s business. However, Lori revealed to the Miami Herald in 2015 that he’s also a talented guitarist who played the local club circuit in Hollywood/Fort Lauderdale.

On December 20, 1983, Johnny and Lori got married. They went west shortly after their wedding. Lori introduced Nicolas Cage to her husband after moving to Los Angeles. Nico appeared in Fast Times at Ridgemont High and landed a starring role in Valley Girl (per Metro). A Nightmare On Elm Street helped Nic land a role for his new drinking buddy. Johnny would become a 1980’s heartthrob with his first major lead role.

At the same time, I was filling out job applications for any kind of job I could find,” Johnny told Playboy in 2004. “Nic Cage told me to be an actor,” Johnny explained. ‘Maybe you are one but don’t know it.’ I began acting, and I thought, well, this is an interesting road; maybe I should keep traveling it.

Lori began working at Criteria Studios [now Hit Factory] while Johnny’s career was taking off. Despite wearing proper ear protection, she lost 80% of her hearing in her left ear while target shooting.

Lori ultimately found a calling in the makeup chair. “I started doing makeup for up-and-coming photographers and then began getting paying jobs,” she told the Miami Herald. “I eventually got an agent at a high-profile artists’ agency in Los Angeles and started working nonstop.” However, their individual successes resulted in Lori and Johnny’s marriage falling apart. They divorced in 1985, citing irreconcilable differences.

In 2015, Lori launched her line of lip glosses called Serendeppity. That year, she also gave advice to Bustle. “If it doesn’t look good on you, don’t do it,” Lori said. “But if it looks good on you, no matter when it’s from, then do it.”

When Johnny’s issues with Amber began in 2016, Lori came to her ex-husband’s defense. She told TMZ that Johnny never got physical with her during their relationship, and described him as a “soft person” who is very kind to animals. They still talked to each other, with Johnny calling Lori in 2016 to offer condolences after her mother passed away.

Amber Heard

Amber Heard first met Johnny Depp while filming The Rum Diary, the cinematic adaptation of Hunter S. Thompson’s novel. Johnny portrayed Hunter in the 1998 film adaptation of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and became close to the Gonzo journalist. Amber also had a fondness for the Hell’s Angels author. “I loved Hunter S Thompson for a long time. I’ve got a soft spot for true individuals. You can say many things about him, but he was definitely an individual,” she said in a 2011 interview with Vogue, before adding jokingly. “Working with Johnny was torture. It was better than I ever imagined, which is really saying something.” At the time, Amber was dating photographer and painter Tasya Van Ree, while Johnny was involved with French actress Vanessa Paradis. Johnny and Vanessa split in 2012 after 14 years together. Around that time, Johnny and Amber began dating. The couple got engaged in January 2014, announcing that they “couldn’t be happier to be engaged and that they were “excited to share the rest of their lives together.”

