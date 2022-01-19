Connect with us

How I Met Your Father Pays Tribute to HIMYM Narrator Bob Saget

The recently released Hulu series How I Met Your Father paid tribute to the late comedian Bob Saget, who narrated all nine seasons of the original 2005 CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother. In honor of him, the makers of the latest spin-off’s premiere episode read: “In Loving Memory of Bob Saget.” Saget narrated the seasons as Ted Mosby (Josh Radner).

Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner in Full House, died in a hotel room on January 9, 2022. During Bob’s cross-country stand-up tour that began in September 2021, the shocking incident occurred.

How I Met Your Father pays tribute to HIMYM narrator Bob Saget

The show’s executive producers Craig Thomas, Carter Bays, and Pam Fryman described Saget as a ‘truly legendary human’ in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. As the future Ted Mosby, they noted the wit, the wisdom, and the kindness in Bob’s voice, noting that it was a ‘no action’ speech. According to the trio, the team will always remember him in a positive light. As a result of his love, he will be greatly missed.

As soon as Saget died, HIMYM castmate Josh Radnor wrote an emotional tribute about their ‘special bond’ while working on the show. For nine years, Bob Saget served as the older wiser ‘me’ on How I Met Your Mother. A man of great kindness, love, humor, and support was he. He was exceptional.

Despite the show’s closure, he recalled their fond memories and said, “I’ll never be able to forget that HIMYM introduced me to Bob Saget.”

In addition, the recent spinoff, which premiered on Hulu earlier this week, presents a gender-flipped version of the story in which Hilary Duff portrays Sophie’s younger self telling a story about how she met his father to his son.

