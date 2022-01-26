How did Hudson Madsen, Son of Actor Michael Madsen, Die?

Hudson Madsen, son of actor Michael Madsen, reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Hawaii. Since August of the year 2019, the actor’s late son lived in Wahiawa with his wife, who he married in July of 2018. Hudson is also the godson of Quentin Tarantino, a frequent collaborator of Michael.

Michael Madsen, 63, has appeared in several films by Oscar-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, 58. He is known for his 1992 film Reservoir Dogs and the 2004 film Kill Bill: Volume 1. As well as Free Willy. His wife, actress DeAnna Madsen, and he have two sons, Calvin and Luke. In addition to Christian, 31, and MAX, 27, he is also the father of Jeannine Bisignano.

Hudson Madsen was Michael Madsen’s son. What was the cause of his death?

Hudson Madsen was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but authorities would not specify when the horrific incident occurred.

He is survived by his mother DeAnna and four siblings: Christian, Max, Calvin, and Luke Ray.

Hudson is also known as the godson of famed director Quentin Tarantino.

Quentin, 58, and his father Michael, 64, have worked together on hit films such as Kill Bill Vol.1 and Kill Bill Vol.2.

Hudson’s Facebook profile indicates that he lived in Wahiawa, Hawaii, with his wife Carlie.

Just last week, Carlie posted a photo on Instagram thanking Hudson for helping her recover from her surgery.

Her words were: “He has also been incredibly helpful with my recovery and I’m just so grateful!””””

Hudson frequently posted photos on his social media from Afghanistan, which indicates that he served in the US Army.

Who is Micheal Madsen?

Actor, producer, director, writer, and director Michael Madsen hail from the USA.

DeAnna Madsen has been his wife since 1996.

Madsen has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Tarantino.

Michael has five children: Christian Madsen, Calvin Madsen, Hudson Lee Madsen, Max Madsen, and Luke Ray Madsen.

He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on September 25, 1957.

What have local officials revealed?

Since Hudson’s death was of a sensitive nature, not much information has been made public.

According to a spokeswoman for Honolulu’s Department of the Medical Examiner, he died.

I can confirm that Hudson Lee Madsen, 26, died of a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on Oahu.”

