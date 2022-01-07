‘Free Woman’ Britney Spears Posts Nude Photos on Instagram

In a Thursday Instagram post, Britney Spears revealed her undressed figure, leaving very little to the imagination.

“Free woman energy has never felt so good,” she captioned photos of herself wearing nothing but a white choker and matching knee-high socks.

In the photos, Spears strategically covers her left nipple and nether region with emojis of pink flowers and hearts.

Recently, “Slumber Party” singer admitted on Instagram that she reads comments and has realized that “people are absolutely hateful” – and she turned off comments on her latest skin-baring post.

Source: usnib

Throughout last year, the Grammy winner shared pictures of her naked body as she fought to end her controversial conservatorship, established by her estranged father in 2008.

After Jamie, 69, was suspended from his role as conservator, Britney Spears shared nude photos she took while on vacation with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, on social media.

Britney Spears wrote, “Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody,” alongside the snapshots, which featured pink flower emojis to cover her privates.

Britney’s conservatorship was completely terminated by Los Angeles Super Court Judge Brenda Penny in November – a decision that delighted the artist and members of the #FreeBritney movement, who had advocated for her release for years.

“Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ????” Britney Spears wrote on Instagram at the time, acknowledging her hard-fought legal victory, adding the remixed hashtag, “#FreedBritney.”