Connect with us

Entertainment

'Free Woman' Britney Spears Posts Nude Photos on Instagram
Advertisement

Entertainment Trending News

Rebelde - Netflix Will Premiere Rebelde Season 2 in 2022

Entertainment Trending News

Amazing Race 2022 - Season 33 Watch Free Live Stream

Entertainment Trending News

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 10 Watch Free Live Stream

Entertainment Trending News

This is Us Season 6 Watch Free Streaming Online

Entertainment Trending News

Andy Cohen and Cooper Hosted a Drunken New Year's Eve Show on CNN

Entertainment Trending News

Yellowstone Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and It's All Here!

Entertainment News

The Best Movies Featuring the Beatles Now Streaming

Entertainment Trending News

Julia Fox - Actress Julia Fox Spotted On a Date With Kanye West in Miami

Entertainment

Harry Potter Fans Giddy Over HBO Premier Return to Hogwarts

Entertainment

‘Free Woman’ Britney Spears Posts Nude Photos on Instagram

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Britney Spears, free woman Britney Spears, Britney Spears nude

In a Thursday Instagram post, Britney Spears revealed her undressed figure, leaving very little to the imagination.

“Free woman energy has never felt so good,” she captioned photos of herself wearing nothing but a white choker and matching knee-high socks.

In the photos, Spears strategically covers her left nipple and nether region with emojis of pink flowers and hearts.

Recently, “Slumber Party” singer admitted on Instagram that she reads comments and has realized that “people are absolutely hateful” – and she turned off comments on her latest skin-baring post.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears

Source: usnib

Throughout last year, the Grammy winner shared pictures of her naked body as she fought to end her controversial conservatorship, established by her estranged father in 2008.

After Jamie, 69, was suspended from his role as conservator, Britney Spears shared nude photos she took while on vacation with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, on social media.

Britney Spears wrote, “Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody,” alongside the snapshots, which featured pink flower emojis to cover her privates.

Britney’s conservatorship was completely terminated by Los Angeles Super Court Judge Brenda Penny in November – a decision that delighted the artist and members of the #FreeBritney movement, who had advocated for her release for years.

“Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen  ????” Britney Spears wrote on Instagram at the time, acknowledging her hard-fought legal victory, adding the remixed hashtag, “#FreedBritney.”

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?