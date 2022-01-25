Connect with us

Evan Rachel Wood Claims Marilyn Manson Raped her During a Video Shoot
Evan Rachel Wood Claims Marilyn Manson Raped her During a Video Shoot

According to Evan Rachel Wood, Marilyn Manson ‘essentially raped’ her during the filming of their music video Heart-Shaped Glasses. The actor, who had accused the singer of sexual abuse while they were together, claimed that they had agreed on a simulated sex scene for the video, but he began ‘penetrating’ her for real after they had finished filming. According to her, it was the first crime committed against her.

The former denied the claims. According to the rock musician, it was an imaginative retelling of the making of the 2007 music video.

Evan Rachel Wood alleges Marilyn Manson raped her during a music video shoot; musician denies

Evan Rachel Wood’s new documentary Phoenix Rising was screened virtually at the Sundance Film Festival recently. In the documentary, she said that she had agreed only for a simulated sex scene and not the real portrayal during the shooting of the video.

According to her, her experience on the sets was unprofessional, and she had never been on such a chaotic and unsafe set. According to the 34-year-old, she did not know how to resist Marilyn’s actions as she was always taught to ‘never speak back, but just soldier through.

The Westworld star said that she was ‘coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretenses and that she was ‘essentially raped on camera’. She said even the crew of the shoot were witnesses to it and clueless about what to do.

Marilyn Manson denies sexual assault incident on music video set

According to Howard King, Marilyn Manson’s lawyer, this was the ‘most brazen and easiest to disprove’ allegation of all the ‘false allegations made by Wood.

A number of witnesses were present on the sets, and Wood was heavily involved in pre-production, the three-day shoot, and post-production editing. The scenes took hours to shoot because they were shot from numerous camera angles and there were long breaks between camera setups.

Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson Relationship Timeline

According to reports, Marilyn Manson and Eva Rachel Wood started dating in 2006, and they went public in 2007. They were engaged in 2010 but broke up after a few months. In February 2021, she finally revealed that she was talking about Manson, after making statements against him from 2018.

 

Manson has denied the allegations, but the statements led to more women coming forward to accuse him, resulting in investigations and court cases from authorities.

