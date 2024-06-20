Drake Disses “Euphoria,” And Kendrick Lamar Reveals New Verse At Los Angeles’ “Pop Out” Concert

(CTN News) – The opening performance of Kendrick Lamar’s “Pop Out” event, which took place on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, was not a performance that was performed with half-stepping:

In addition to beginning his performance with the Drake diss hit “Euphoria,” he also released a new verse to accompany it. The verse reads as follows:

“Give me Tupac’s ring back, and I guarantee that I will show you some respect,” he stated to reporters.

Clearly, this is a reference to a ring that was originally owned by the late Tupac Shakur and that was purchased at an auction by an anonymous buyer who was later revealed to be Drake from the previous year. The ring was obtained from an unknown buyer.

Despite the fact that this is only one new verse in a violent battle between the two most prominent rappers, which Kendrick Lamar won without a doubt and which was virtually called off after a number of invaders attempted to break into Drake’s home in Toronto, it is possible that there is more to come.

It is expected that Variety will publish an entire review of the concert within the next few hours. The performance featured personal appearances by a number of well-known artists, including Dr. Dre, Tyler, the Creator, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and Ab-Soul, among others.

The performance was livestreamed by Amazon Music and its hip-hop/R&B brand Rotation as part of the company’s “Forever the Influence” celebration of Black musicians and creatives for Black Music Month.

The performance is referred to as “The Pop Out — Ken and Friends,” and its title is derived from a distinct tune that is in the competition.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is the song in issue. Kendrick Lamar raps in this particular composition, “Sometimes you gotta pop out and show n—s / Certified boogeyman, I’m the one that up the score with ’em.”

The song, which was published a month ago and was a diss track directed at Drake, has continued to ascend to the top of the charts. It is widely regarded as the most successful of the singles that Drake and Kendrick Lamar have produced together. A month has passed since the song was released.

The two rappers engaged in a battle in which they assaulted one another’s physical appearances, made claims of paedophilia, and said that they had children from a prior relationship.

A song by Drake called “The Heart Part 6,” which was a parody of Kendrick Lamar’s long-running song series of the same name, was the closing track, and it revealed that Drake was becoming bored of the struggle between the two of them.

Rapping over the diss track “BBL Drizzy,” which was produced by Metro Boomin, Drake recently made a reference to the conflict. Metro Boomin was the one who produced the tune. The song “U My Everything,” which was released by Sexy Red, included this stanza to the extent that it was included on the record.

Due to the fact that Kendrick Lamar was featured on Metro’s song “Like That,” which was a duet with Future and was released in March, Metro was able to assist in facilitating the beginning of the conflict between the two musicians.

