Disney’s Woke Snow White Tanks at the Box Office Amid Controversy

The movie is indeed a trainwreck. The problem isn't that it's woke. It's that it's awful

Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, hit theatres on March 21, 2025. Despite the buzz surrounding its release, the film hasn’t lived up to expectations, tanking at the box office.

On its opening day in India, the movie earned only Rs 0.65 crore, falling behind local films like Chhaava and The Diplomat, which both pulled in over Rs 1.5 crore. Over in North America, the film performed better, making $15.5 million on its first day, including $3.5 million from Thursday previews.

Weekend projections suggest it could earn between $45 million and $55 million across 4,200 theatres. Comparisons have been drawn to Disney’s 2019 remake of Dumbo, which had a similar lukewarm start.

Snow White’s Massive Budget

With a production budget estimated between $250 million and $270 million, the movie’s financial success is under scrutiny. Internationally, it’s expected to add another $50 million to its debut total, potentially surpassing $100 million overall, though still falling short of the $60 million-plus opening some had anticipated.

The film’s reception has been coloured by controversy. Changes to the original story upset fans, while lead actress Rachel Zegler, known for her outspoken views, has been at the centre of social media debates.

Her comments supporting Palestine and her criticism of Trump supporters have sparked mixed reactions. Meanwhile, Gal Gadot’s pro-Israel stance has also led to backlash, with some calling for boycotts. These political tensions have undoubtedly impacted the film’s reception.

In response to the heated atmosphere, Disney scaled back its promotional efforts. The premiere event was toned down, and media access was restricted—a clear sign of the studio’s attempts to avoid fuelling further controversy.

Zegler’s portrayal of Snow White

While critics have been divided, some praised Rachel Zegler’s portrayal of Snow White as one of the film’s highlights. Audience reactions at early screenings were generally positive, offering a glimmer of hope for the movie’s long-term performance.

The remake is part of Disney’s ongoing strategy to reinvent animated classics for modern audiences. However, the success of these live-action films has been inconsistent. Hits like The Lion King and Aladdin were box office smashes, but others like Dumbo and The Little Mermaid struggled to justify their hefty budgets.

Snow White began development in 2016, aiming to reimagine the beloved 1937 classic while addressing contemporary themes. Directed by Marc Webb, known for The Amazing Spider-Man, the film attempts to blend nostalgia with a modern twist. Whether it can recover from its rocky start and meet audience expectations remains to be seen.

As the weekend unfolds, all eyes are on the box office results. Can Snow White overcome its challenges and find its footing? Or will it join the growing list of Disney remakes that struggled to connect with viewers? Only time will tell.

Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories.
