BTS ARMY Is Celebrating RM's Birthday In What Way?
(CTN News) _ On Monday, BTS’ leader RM aka Kim Namjoon will turn 28. ARMY is already busy celebrating his birthday.

Fans have been sharing clips and edits showing the different sides of the leader and rapper of the K-Pop sensation, BTS.

A number of public appearances have been made by the group leader in recent months, including visits to museums, events, and exhibitions.

With his rap style and appearance, the rapper and songwriter recently appeared in the music video, ‘Sexy Nukim’, sending his fans into a frenzy.

He is also known for his love of “Namjooning” – admiring nature, riding bicycles, and appreciating art.

ARMY never fails to show their love to their boy, and birthdays are just another wonderful excuse to go over the top.

In honor of Namjoon’s birthday, his fandom has organized an event called ‘Octave’.

This event provides fans with the opportunity to express their deep thoughts and reasons for being inspired by the BTS leader in various situations.

It’s probably the sweetest gift a fan can give an idol.

During tough times in his life, some of his fans have shared how he helped them with his album ‘Mono’.

My dad passed away yesterday, but my heart is at peace because we got to tell each other how much we loved each other.

While taking care of him, I listened to #mono continuously. I felt so comforted by your music.”

Welcome to OCTAVE!! Use the template provided to tell us how Namjoon has inspired you to become a better person! Tweet them using the # given in the poster at 12 AM KST!!

