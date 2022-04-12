Britney Spears’ Instagram Pregnancy Announcement Confuses Some

There have been confusing news about Britney Spears this week, after she posted on Instagram that she is pregnant and appears to have married less than five months after her conservatorship ended.

“I lost so much weight simply to go on my Maui trip and then gained it all back,” the pop star wrote in part Monday, posting a photo of flowers and a cup of coffee with the message.” “I thought “Geez … something is wrong with my stomach?” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly!!!!! So I went to get a pregnancy test done …and and and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby. …”

While using a liberal amount of emojis, Britney Spears did not name Asghari as the “husband”, adding: “I am obviously not going out as much because the paparazzi will get their money shots of me like they very well may already have.”

People Also Read: Netflix Adds ‘Two Thumbs Up’ Option To Give Better Recommendations

There were some people who congratulated Britney Spears, including Paris Hilton, but there were others who weren’t completely sure.

Asghari added an Instagram post of his own collection of posts on Monday evening, which included a painting depicting a family of lions with three members.

As a strong relationship filled with love and respect, marriage and children are a natural part of a strong relationship. As a father, it is a responsibility that I have always looked forward to and take very seriously. It is the most important job i will ever do,” he wrote.

During a recent interview, Britney Spears spoke of having suffered from perinatal depression in the past, calling it “absolutely horrible” and saying she’s happy to see that the condition is talked about more openly among women nowadays than when she had her sons, ages 15 and 16. The teens are shared by her and her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“There used to be some people who believed that complaining like that with a baby inside of her could be dangerous … but now women talk about it every day… Praise God, we don’t have to keep it a reserved proper secret like that … I plan to do yoga every day this time! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!”

People Also Read: Camila Cabello finally Addresses Rumours of Bitter Feud with Fifth Harmony

The forty-year-old Britney Spears says she craved children with 28-year-old Asghari, a personal trainer, but she has said that she was forced to remain on birth control as a result of the nearly 14-year conservatorship.

On set of her “Slumber Party” video in 2016, the two met each other.

On Monday, Spears’ representative did not immediately reply to multiple emails seeking confirmation from her.