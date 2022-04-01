April Fools’ Day 2022: History, Origin, Significance, & More

It’s April 1, and the day is known as April Fools’ Day, a day on which people play pranks on their friends and families. Among the rare instances of great people being remembered, there is also a day dedicated to the ‘fools.’

The origin of the day might be of interest. Several theories have been advanced about the unusual day, and there isn’t a confirmed origin. We explore the different beliefs regarding the history of April Fools’ Day here

What is the history or origin of April Fools’ Day?

April Fools’ Day originated around the adoption of January 1 as the first day of the year in France, during the 16th century. In 1564, King Charles IX officially changed the date in the Edict of Roussillon, which designated January 1 as the first day of the year. In October 1582, Pope Gregory XIII officially adopted this calendar, known as the Gregorian calendar, which is still used in most countries today.

Previously, however, the new year was celebrated around Easter and other events like the vernal equinox in the last week of March.

As per old custom, many still celebrated the new year in the last week of March or the beginning of April after the new year was adopted on January 1. The pranked person was called a “Poisson d’avril”, which means “April fish”.

There were many other theories related to the event, even before the change of the calendar. Chaucer’s mention of a fox tricking a cock in The Canterbury Tales in 1392 has also been cited as a possible origin of the holiday. However, the event taking place on the day the sun is “in the sign of Taurus had y-rune twenty degrees and one” disputes this theory. That would not be April 1.

The poetry of Eduard de Dene from 1561 about a nobleman sending his servants on foolish errands on April 1 is another link to the origin of April Fools Day, though less discussed.

What is the significance of April Fools’ Day?

April Fools’ Day had no major significance because it was a day for fools and no event or achievement was celebrated. It would be fun to play pranks on family and friends, taking pleasure in their reactions and sharing laughs about it.

