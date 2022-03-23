Amanda Bynes Breaks Silence After Her 9-Year Conservatorship End

Following the end of her conservatorship, actress Amanda Bynes broke her silence on Tuesday. Amanda Bynes’ mother Lynn was granted temporary conservatorship in August 2013, followed by full conservatorship in October 2014. The actor filed for a conservatorship termination in February to live independently with fiancé Paul Michael in Los Angeles.

After gaining fame in the early 2000s for roles in movies like She’s the Man, What a Girl Wants, Easy A, and more, the actor has been out of the spotlight for quite some time. Earlier this year, Amanda Bynes earned an associate’s degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

Amanda Bynes breaks silence over conservatorship

According to the actor’s lawyer, David A. Esquibias, the 35-year-old actor expressed her gratitude to her family and fans for sticking up for her. In light of today’s decision, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. Also, I would like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support.

She also revealed how she is taking steps to ensure that she lives an independent life and ‘improves her health so that she can live and work independently. Additionally, she promised to prioritize her well-being in the next chapter. Amanda Bynes said of her future plans after conservatorship, “I am excited about my upcoming endeavors, including my fragrance line, and I look forward to sharing more when the time comes.”

In court documents, Ventura County Superior Court Judge Roger Lund wrote, “The court determines that there is no need for the conservatorship and that no grounds exist to establish a conservatorship.”.

The conservatorship battle for Bynes ended peacefully, but not for her Disney counterpart Britney Spears who endured a 13-year conservatorship battle that ended last November after a bitter fight with her family.

