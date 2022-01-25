1883 – How to Watch The Next Episode of 1883 on Paramount+

We’re sorry to report bad news, but there is no new episode of Paramount+’s Yellowstone prequel 1883 this week. Thankfully, the series returns next week (more info below), and you can read Karen Kemmerle’s insightful interview with actor Eric Nelsen (Ennis) while you wait for Episode 6 to premiere on Paramount+.

So what should you watch while you wait? Here are some recommendations. We highly recommend two Graham Yost shows: the Timothy Olyphant-led action drama Justified (now on Hulu) and the Prime Video series Sneaky Pete – as well as FX’s 2010 neo-noir dramedy Terriers (also on Hulu). Now let’s get down to business, shall we?

When will the next episode of 1883 premiere on Paramount+? This is what you need to know.

Related: 1883 Episode 6 Preview: Release Date and Plot Explored

HOW TO WATCH 1883 ON PARAMOUNT+:

Paramount+ offers both the Essential Plan (available for $4.99/month or $49.99/year) and the ad-removal Premium Plan ($9.99/month or $99.99/year). A CBS live stream is included with the Premium Plan, which is ad-free. Paramount+ currently offers a free trial and a 25% student discount to eligible subscribers. Additionally, you can bundle the streaming service with Showtime and save up to 38%.

Prime Video subscribers can also add Paramount+ for an additional $9.99/month. A free seven-day trial is available for eligible subscribers.

WHY ISN’T THERE A NEW EPISODE OF 1883 THIS WEEK?

There will be no new episode of 1883 this week. Do not worry, new episodes will be released soon!

WHEN WILL 1883 EPISODE 6 BE ON PARAMOUNT+?

Episode 6 of 1883 will premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 30.

WHEN DO NEW EPISODES OF 1883 ARRIVE ON PARAMOUNT+?

Each week, new episodes of 1883 debut on Paramount+ (Sunday mornings). A new film or TV show is usually added to the streaming service at 3:00 a.m. Eastern (12:00 a.m. Pacific).

1883 ON PARAMOUNT+ RELEASE SCHEDULE:

Decider has learned that the 1883 season finale will air on Sunday, February 27th, which means we know the rest of Season 1’s release schedule: