TS ICET 2024 Hall Ticket Released: Steps to Download | Exam Schedule and Important Details

(CTN News) – The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release hall tickets on May 31, 2024, to prepare for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test 2024 (TS ICET 2024). The release of the admit card, originally scheduled for May 28, has been postponed to May 31.

The TS ICET 2024 hall ticket can be downloaded from the official website at it. the.ac.in by students registered for the exam.

TS ICET hall ticket 2024: Steps to download

You must have a TS ICET admit card to appear for the exam. Please follow the instructions below to obtain a TS ICET admit card.

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click the TS ICET Hall Ticket 2024 link.

Step 3: Enter the requisite login information and click the “Submit” button.

Step 4: On the screen, you will see the admit card for TS ICET 2024.

Step 5: Review the details on the admit card, download and save it.

Step 6: Print the document and keep a hard copy for the TS ICET exam.

According to the TS ICET 2024 exam schedule, the first and second examination sessions will be conducted in two shifts on June 5. The first shift exam is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. and conclude at 12.30 p.m. The second shift exam will begin at 2:30 p.m. and conclude at 5:00 p.m.

TSCHE will administer the Session 3 examination on June 6 in one shift, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The TS ICET examination will have multiple-choice questions, and candidates must select the correct answer from those provided.

Candidates are encouraged to visit the official website for more information.