Connect with us

Education

TS ICET 2024 Hall Ticket Released: Steps to Download | Exam Schedule and Important Details
Advertisement

Education

NEET UG 2024 Answer Key Out: Check and Submit Objections by May 31

Education

CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2024: Website Down? Alternate Ways to Check

Education

CHSE Odisha 12th Result Live: Check Direct Link

Education

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024 Date: How to Check Your RBSE Class 10 Results

Education

Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: MSBSHSE Results Expected Today or Tomorrow

Education

NEET PG 2024 Exam Pattern Revised: Key Changes by NMC Explained

Education

SAT Courses Online for Aspiring Scholars

Learning Education

Mathful: The Photo Math Solver & Calculator with Steps

Education

Navigating Excellence in Christian Educational Institutions

Education

The Pros and Cons of Hiring a Professional Writer to Do Your Assignment

Education Learning

Gamified Learning Gains Ground as More Teachers Embracing Gimkit and Blooket

News Education Learning Regional News

Thailand's Children Suffering From a "Crisis of Foundational Skills"

Education

Biocentrism Debunked: A Critical Investigation of a Controversial Theory

Education

Next Exam Tak: Youtube Platform for Students to Prepare for Exams Online

Education

Thailand Implements Mandatory English Skills Test for University Students

Learning Education

Online Quran Classes for Kids

Learning Education

The Role of Messaging in Online Education

Education

Navigating the Medical Job Application Process

Education

Thailand Struggles With Improving Students English Proficiency

Education

TS ICET 2024 Hall Ticket Released: Steps to Download | Exam Schedule and Important Details

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

8 seconds ago

on

TS ICET 2024 Hall Ticket Released Steps to Download Exam Schedule and Important Details

(CTN News) – The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release hall tickets on May 31, 2024, to prepare for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test 2024 (TS ICET 2024). The release of the admit card, originally scheduled for May 28, has been postponed to May 31.

The TS ICET 2024 hall ticket can be downloaded from the official website at it. the.ac.in by students registered for the exam.

TS ICET hall ticket 2024: Steps to download

You must have a TS ICET admit card to appear for the exam. Please follow the instructions below to obtain a TS ICET admit card.

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click the TS ICET Hall Ticket 2024 link.

Step 3: Enter the requisite login information and click the “Submit” button.

Step 4: On the screen, you will see the admit card for TS ICET 2024.

Step 5: Review the details on the admit card, download and save it.

Step 6: Print the document and keep a hard copy for the TS ICET exam.

According to the TS ICET 2024 exam schedule, the first and second examination sessions will be conducted in two shifts on June 5. The first shift exam is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. and conclude at 12.30 p.m. The second shift exam will begin at 2:30 p.m. and conclude at 5:00 p.m.

TSCHE will administer the Session 3 examination on June 6 in one shift, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The TS ICET examination will have multiple-choice questions, and candidates must select the correct answer from those provided.

Candidates are encouraged to visit the official website for more information.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies