NEET UG 2024 Answer Key Out: Check and Submit Objections by May 31

(CTN News) – The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the provisional answer key for NEET UG 2024 will be released on May 30, 2024.

As part of the official website, candidates can access the NEET answer key by logging in at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The NTA has also provided the candidates’ recorded answers and the answer key. Candidates must provide their application number and date of birth to access the answer key.

Candidates must submit objections to the provisional answer key by May 31. Each objection requires a payment of $200 per question. The answer key will be revised accordingly if the objections are found valid.

The panel of subject experts will verify the candidates’ challenges. If the challenge made by any candidate is found to be correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly and applied to all the responses.

The result will be prepared and declared in light of the revised Final Answer Key. A candidate will not be informed whether or not the experts have accepted his/her challenge. The experts will determine the final key after the challenge has been conducted. As stated in the NTA notice, no challenges will be accepted after May 31, 2024 (up to 11:50 pm).

Here are some websites where you can check the answer key for NEET UG 2024

After considering the objections, the final answer key will be used to prepare and declare NEET UG 2024 results. Candidates are advised to keep their login details available to access the answer key and submit objections within the specified timeframe.

Steps to Check NEET UG 2024 Provisional Answer Key

Visit the NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in

Visit the NEET UG exam page

Open the challenge window for the provisional answer key

To log in, please enter your application number and date of birth

Review the NEET UG answer key and raise objections if necessary

Using the following formula, candidates can calculate their NEET scores

NEET marks = (4 x number of correct answers) – number of incorrect answers.

How to Download NEET UG 2024 Answer Key

Visit the official NTA NEET website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

By clicking the link below, you can access the official answer keys for the NTA NEET 2024.

Please enter your login information and click the submit button.

You will be able to view your answer key on the screen.

For future reference, please check and download the answer key.

Important Dates for NEET UG 2024