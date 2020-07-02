Vietjet Honored for “Airbus Operating Lease Deal of the Year”

New-age low-Cost Carrier Vietjet has been honored as the winner of “the Airbus Operating Lease Deal of the Year” for its 10 Airbus aircraft operating lease in 2019. The title is listed amongst the Annual Global Awards of the world prestigious aviation and aerospace finance industry magazine Airfinance Journal.

The deal, which was signed between Vietjet and Novus Aviation Capital in July, 2019, covers five aircraft (three A321s and two A321neos) delivered in 2019 while the five remaining aircraft scheduled for this year delivery.

The award recognized Vietjet’s benefits from the transaction including the flexibility in financing structure, attractive pricing of the lease, repeat documentation, and aircraft delivery schedule.

“The award is an acknowledgement for Vietjet’s relentless efforts in aircraft financing activities,which sets a strong base for the airline’s sustainable investment and development of new and modern fleet in the coming years,” said Ho Ngoc Yen Phuong, Vietjet Vice President and CFO.

Previously, Vietjet was also listed in the Top 50 airlines for healthy financing and operations for two consecutive years of 2018 and 2019 by Airfinance Journal. It is the only Vietnamese low-Cost Carrier in the list. The presence in the list showed the airline’s positive finance and growth indicators amongst top airlines worldwide.

Published continually for more than 40 years, Airfinance Journal is a market leading financial publication of the global aircraft and aviation business headquartered in London. The Journal includes the latest news, analysis and data relating to the financing of aviation industry globally, covering airlines, airports, banks and financial institutions, leasing companies and others.

Vietjet has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, etc.in recent years.

