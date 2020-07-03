Vietjet Continues to Win the “Best Companies to Work for in Asia” Award

New-age carrier Vietjet has been named “Top 50 Best Companies to Work for in Asia” for two consecutive years thanks to its unrelenting commitments and efforts in investing in human resources. Also improving well-being and engagement of employees to ensure the company’s further success.

The ceremony of the HR Asia Awards 2020, organized by Asia’s leading human resource magazine – HR Asia Magazine, has taken place recently in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The event also honored many other leading enterprises with the best working environment throughout Asia such as Coca Cola, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, etc.

Vietjet Managing Director Luu Duc Khanh, said: “We are delighted to receive this recognition. Vietjet has always been proud of our experienced leaders, high-quality, professional and enthusiastic human resources as well as fair working environment, good HR policies, equal and unlimited promotional opportunities for all employees.

They are the key to Vietjet’s success today and the solid foundation for the company’s strong and sustainable development in the future. On this occasion, I would like to thank more than 6,000 employees of Vietjet and appreciate all of their solidarity and efforts as well as the cooperation of Vietjet’s business partners around the world”.

Vietjet honored in Top 50 Best Companies

In the recent years, Vietjet has been continuously honored with many prestigious international awards such as “Asia’s Best Employer Brand”, top 500 “Asia’s Leading Brand”, and the world’s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by AirFinance Journal, etc.

In terms of training and recruitment, Vietjet always focuses on building strong human resources, investing in people who play essential roles in all development activities. With the goal of expanding its flight network all over the world and becoming a global airline in the near future. Vietjet strives to create unlimited development opportunities for its employees, competitive remuneration and work together to share humane values to the community.

Vietjet has stable workforce

In the complex context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietjet has been one of a few airlines to maintain a stable workforce and take advantage of social distancing time to organize training and development programs to improve technical skills for employees. Vietjet is amongst companies that maintain the best welfare policies for employees after COVID-19 thanks to its governance capacity, strong business results and s solid financial foundation.

The HR Asia Awards is a prestigious annual award for human resources in the region. The award honors leading enterprises offering attractive welfare policies, an ideal work environment, and regular training and development programs.

About Vietjet

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com and listed as one of the world’s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

Further information at www.vietjetair.com