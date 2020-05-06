Thailand’s PM Suggests Limiting Shopping Mall Visits to Curb Coronavirus

Thailand’s Prime Minister has come up with a novel idea, a two-hour time limit on shopping mall visits to help curb the coronavirus. The Thai PM’s latest brain storm came during a briefing in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha also said the number of people allowed in at any one time will also need to be restricted.

“We’re preparing for the next stage of reopening,” he said. Adding that covid-19 could impact on the economy for another six to nine months.

Thailand remains under a state of emergency until the end of May, but has begun easing its lockdown. Slowly allowing businesses to restart in phases.

Shopping Malls were popular and crowded destinations before the covid-19 coronavirus. Shopping malls are also drivers of revenue for Central Group and TCC Group.

Thailand’s health official reported only one additional coronavirus case and no new deaths Tuesday. A Sign that Thailand’s covid-19 outbreak is ebbing. The number of detected infections stands at 2,988. Fatalities have remained at 54 for about a week.

Thailand coronavirus impacts economy

Thailand may see the economic impact from the covid-19 coronavirus over another nine months, the prime minister said on Tuesday. Above all as disruption from the global crisis drags on tourism and domestic activity.

The country could lose more than 1.3 trillion baht and up to 10 million jobs due to the outbreak.

“We expect the impact on the economy and tourism to last for quite awhile, possibly nine months,” Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha told a news conference.

“We need to prepare measures to cope with that,” he said.

Gen Prayut said he might ask more rich people for cooperation in addressing the economy fall-out. As he did with the country’s 20 richest people last month.

The government has introduced economic measures worth billions of dollars. Above all to mitigate the impact from the virus. Including its latest package worth 1.9 trillion baht that was approved in early April.

The Bank of Thailand has forecast the economy will shrink 5.3% this year, which would be the worst contraction since the Asian currency and debt crisis of 1998.

Source: Bangkok Post