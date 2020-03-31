Thailand’s Mobile Users Get 10GB of Free Data Usage

Mobile users can register for 10 free gigabytes of data usage, starting from April 10, as part of a public assistance scheme during the Covid-19 crisis, according to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

They have to dial *170*, followed by the 13 digits of their ID cards, # and then call out, which should take less than five minutes. Registration ends on April 30. Mobile users receive 10GB of data free for a month, starting from the date they register.

NBTC secretary-general Takorn Tantasith said the three major mobile operators have agreed to facilitate the move.

The board of the regulator’s Broadcasting and Telecommunications Research Fund (BTRF) yesterday approved allocating 3 billion baht from the fund to support such assistance.

The BTRF board also resolved to spend 1 billion baht assisting state hospitals in buying medical equipment to deal with the outbreak.

Up to 180 state hospitals have sought financial assistance from the NBTC, though only 50 of them submitted the necessary documents for such requests. Total demand for assistance has reached 851 million baht, Mr Takorn said.

