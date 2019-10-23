Thailand’s Exports Record Negative Growth for September

Thailand’s exports sector performance in September 2019 recorded at a negative 1.39 percent. The Trade Policy and Strategy Office said the bad performance was due to global economic slowdown.

Director General Pimchanok Vonkorpon said that the sector generated 20.48 million US dollars in revenue. Which ha said was consequently lower than expected. Figure in the remaining months this year to need be higher than 21 million USD to prevent annual growth to be in negative territory this year.

Despite the figure, export markets have improved for key industries such as; motor vehicles and parts, electrical circuits; and air conditioners previously affected by the trade war but now showing growth. As a result of better adjustment by business operators.

Meanwhile products such as radios, televisions, and motorcycles and parts including big bikes, have been star players. Farm products such as fresh fruit and vegetables, and frozen or canned foods have also grown well.

Exports Values Negative

The figure for exports to key markets continues to show growth, especially the 7.8 percent growth for exports to the U.S., and 6.1 percent growth for exports to China.

The gross export value in the first nine months of this year is now recorded at 186.57 billion US dollars, a negative 2.11 percent growth. The office now expects overall export growth this year to be a negative 1 percent, as a result of persistent global economic risks such as the trade war, Brexit, and the strong Thai baht, however Thai exporters are believed to remain strong and able to adjust to the challenges.

The Thai government is going ahead with new Free Trade Area (FTA) negotiations with more countries, to improve competitiveness. It is expected the export sector next year will swing back to a 1-2 percent growth.

The figure for imports into Thailand in September 2019 is recorded at 19.2 million US dollars, a 4.24 percent decrease. Thailand continues to maintain a trade surplus of 1.275 billion USD. The overall figure in the first nine months for goods imports is 179.19 billion USD, with 7.38 billion USD trade surplus.