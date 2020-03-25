Connect with us

Thailand's Bangkok Bank's Electronic Banking System Crashes
Published

20 seconds ago

on

electronic banking system

Thailand’s Bangkok Bank’s electronic internet banking system crashed on Wednesday due to a flurry of small-ticket transactions. The bank detected a failure across its electronic systems, ranging from automatic teller machines (ATMs) to internet and mobile banking.

The Bank was attempting to fix the problem and update uncompleted-transactions, executive vice- president Thaweelarp Rittapirom told the Bangkok Post.

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) posted on Line chat that the Bangkok Bank had reported the system malfunction. It also urged the Bank to address the problem and inform customers.

A source in the Banking circle said a huge number of transactions, particularly small-ticket transactions involving a fund-raising campaign, had disrupted BBL’s electronic system and that the Bank had asked the campaign to diversify its activities by using other banks.

Thailand’s Banks to Remain Open During State of Emergency

The Bank of Thailand and other financial institutions said on Wednesday they would keep as many branches open as possible to ensure business can continue during the Covid-19 emergency.

BoT, the Thai Bankers’ Association, the Association of International Banks and the Government Financial Institutions Association said financial institutions under their supervision were ready to guarantee customers access to important services, including deposits, withdrawals, money transfers, payments and loan procedures.

Branches and credit units would be open as often as possible and customers would be spaced at least 1.5 meters apart while waiting for service.

