Connect with us

Economy & Business

Thai Government May Reinstate Alcohol Ban on May 3
Advertisement

Economy & Business

Thai Government Lists Three Types of Businesses that Can Reopen

Economy & Business

Google Makes $6.8 Billion Profit Despite Coronavirus Economic Slump

Economy & Business

How to Guide Your Business Through the Coronavirus Crisis

Economy & Business

Thailand's Extends International Flight Ban Until the End of May

Economy & Business

Coronavirus: How Has It Affected the Global And Asia-Pacific Economies

Economy & Business

Thai Retailers to Offer Huge Discounts on Consumer Goods

Economy & Business

Airports of Thailand Offers Huge Discounts for Airlines and Business

Economy & Business

Thailand's Local Startups Struggling as Funding Dries Up

Economy & Business

Binomo Investments Giving The Most on Binomo Thailand In Crisis Times With Profitable Trading

Economy & Business

Thai Government May Reinstate Alcohol Ban on May 3

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thai government liquor ban

Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has said the Thai Government may extend its alcohol ban which ends April, 30th. Suggested that the alcohol sales ban may be renewed starting from May 3.

This would allow a “grace period” of two days from May 1-2 before the alcohol ban restarted on May 3.  The alcohol ban in many provinces is scheduled to end today.

The ban, was initially imposed before Songkran and extended on April 20. It was intended to keep people from social gathering and drinking together.

After the grace period comes to an end, the ban would be extended according to the orders of the governors of the individual provinces, a CCSA source told the Bangkok Post.

Furthermore there are also fears people will meet and drink,  disregarding social distancing during the two days.

Lampang has extended its closure of venues that pose risk of Covid-19 infection and also maintained the alcohol ban. Provincial governor Narongsak Osottanakorn announced his decision on Wednesday (April 29).

Thai Government to allow some businesses to reopen

Meanwhile, The Thai government will allow some businesses to reopen from Friday (May 1), however the country is still not ready to welcome foreign tourists. Incoming flights are banned until the end of May, CCSA’s Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said.

He was responding to rumors that Chinese tourists have expressed a desire to visit Thailand next month.

Thailand will prioritize public health followed by economic matters, Dr. Taweesin said. Adding that the CCSA will announce categories of businesses that can resume operations before Friday (May 1).

Disease prevention guidelines for both businesses and customers will also be announced in the few days, he said.

Social distancing and wearing of face masks would continue, he added.

“We want to keep new daily confirmed cases in single digits for as long as possible. Till the spread of the virus outside Thailand starts falling,” he said.

Thailand’s daily total of new covid-19 coronavirus cases has fallen below 10 for three consecutive days.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry has reminded foreigners stranded in Thailand that their visas will be automatically extended until July 31.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement