Thai Government May Reinstate Alcohol Ban on May 3

Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has said the Thai Government may extend its alcohol ban which ends April, 30th. Suggested that the alcohol sales ban may be renewed starting from May 3.

This would allow a “grace period” of two days from May 1-2 before the alcohol ban restarted on May 3. The alcohol ban in many provinces is scheduled to end today.

The ban, was initially imposed before Songkran and extended on April 20. It was intended to keep people from social gathering and drinking together.

After the grace period comes to an end, the ban would be extended according to the orders of the governors of the individual provinces, a CCSA source told the Bangkok Post.

Furthermore there are also fears people will meet and drink, disregarding social distancing during the two days.

Lampang has extended its closure of venues that pose risk of Covid-19 infection and also maintained the alcohol ban. Provincial governor Narongsak Osottanakorn announced his decision on Wednesday (April 29).

Thai Government to allow some businesses to reopen

Meanwhile, The Thai government will allow some businesses to reopen from Friday (May 1), however the country is still not ready to welcome foreign tourists. Incoming flights are banned until the end of May, CCSA’s Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said.

He was responding to rumors that Chinese tourists have expressed a desire to visit Thailand next month.

Thailand will prioritize public health followed by economic matters, Dr. Taweesin said. Adding that the CCSA will announce categories of businesses that can resume operations before Friday (May 1).

Disease prevention guidelines for both businesses and customers will also be announced in the few days, he said.

Social distancing and wearing of face masks would continue, he added.

“We want to keep new daily confirmed cases in single digits for as long as possible. Till the spread of the virus outside Thailand starts falling,” he said.

Thailand’s daily total of new covid-19 coronavirus cases has fallen below 10 for three consecutive days.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry has reminded foreigners stranded in Thailand that their visas will be automatically extended until July 31.