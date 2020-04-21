Thai Mobile Operators to Give 100 Minutes of Free Calling

Thai Mobile operators agree to give 100 minutes of free calls to users, starting on May 1st. Above all to relieve their customers’ financial burden and support the government’s social distancing and stay-at-home measures.

The Digital Economy and Society; the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and five telecom operators – AWN Advanced Wireless Network Company Limited; DTAC; True Move; TOT and also CAT Telecom told a press briefing. Above all its a newly-issued measure to relieve burden on mobile uses during the Covid-19 crisis.

NBTC secretary-general, Thakorn Tanthasit said Mobile operators agree to offer 100 minutes of calls for 45 days to mobile users.

Furthermore each eligible individual can receive a relief package from each telecom operator.

It is estimated that users of 50 million numbers will register for the free service. The registration can be submitted by pressing * 170 * followed by id card number (13 digits) #call from May 1-15.