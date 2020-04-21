Connect with us

Economy & Business

Thai Mobile Operators to Give 100 Minutes of Free Calling
Advertisement

Economy & Business

Stocks Moving in an Upward Trend as Coronavirus Fears Eases

Economy & Business

Thai Government May Eases Economic Restrictions at the End of April

Economy & Business

Millions of Thai Orchids are Being Thrown Out Due to Coronavirus

Economy & Business

Thai Government Need Better Covid-19 Testing Before Opening Economy

Economy & Business

Thai Retailers Adapt With Shopping Alternatives During Covid-19 Crisis

Economy & Business News

Some Businesses Maybe Allowed to Reopen As Covid-19 Cases Ease

Economy & Business

Thailand's Gold Shops Running Out of Money as People Sell Off Gold

Economy & Business

Fresh Vegetable Markets Bank on Online Shopping to Stay Afloat

Economy & Business

AirAsia's Executives and Staff Take Pay Cuts to Save Airline

Economy & Business

Thai Mobile Operators to Give 100 Minutes of Free Calling

Published

2 hours ago

on

Free Calls Offered to Mobile Users amid Covid-19 Crisis

Thai Mobile operators agree to give 100 minutes of free calls to users, starting on May 1st. Above all to relieve their customers’ financial burden and support the government’s social distancing and stay-at-home measures.

The Digital Economy and Society; the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and five telecom operators – AWN Advanced Wireless Network Company Limited; DTAC; True Move; TOT and also CAT Telecom told a press briefing. Above all its a newly-issued measure to relieve burden on mobile uses during the Covid-19 crisis.

NBTC secretary-general, Thakorn Tanthasit said Mobile operators agree to offer 100 minutes of calls for 45 days to mobile users.

Furthermore each eligible individual can receive a relief package from each telecom operator.

It is estimated that users of 50 million numbers will register for the free service. The registration can be submitted by pressing * 170 * followed by id card number (13 digits) #call from May 1-15.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement