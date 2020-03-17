Thai Food Producers and Retailers Say No Need to Stockpile Food

Thai food producers and retailers have said Thai People need not build up their food stocks amid the Wuhan virus crisis. Because Thailand is a major producer of these goods, according to the Federation of Thai Industries.

FTI chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree on Monday assured the Thai public that since Thailand is one of the world’s major producers of food and consumer goods, supplies would not run short despite the Wuhan virus crisis.

“Thai producers have enough capacity to meet domestic demand. Panic-buying of foods is unnecessary, unlike in other countries that do not produce them,” he said.

Thailand is a major producer of daily necessities such as rice; instant noodles; canned fish; tissue paper and drinking water and will not run out of such items, Mr Supant said.

“Thai people need not be concerned. I have talked with large manufacturers in the sector. There is not any problem at all. Shortages of consumer goods are temporary because people bought them out of panic,” he said.

If people become scared, they buy more than they need. Instead of watching their spending during a time of economic problems, Mr Supant said.

He said he would bring representatives of consumer product manufacturers to explain their ability to meet demand to the press on Wednesday.

Visit Limlurcha, head of FTI’s food industry division, said local food manufacturers were using only 60% of their production capacities. Even more they could easily increase output if necessary.

Fake news social media sites panics Thai people

Thai shoppers have left supermarkets with empty shelves across Thailand due to fake Covid-19 news being forwarded on social media sites. After receiving the fake news information they headed to the nearest supermarket to stock pile supplies.

The forwarded message on social media sites stated in Thai “A nurse in Siriraj Hospital walked over to me and said that I should start stocking food. The nurse just came out of a conference stating that Thailand was going to be shut down. The news will be officially announced next week, they even warned the nurses to prepare food. I have confirmed the information with the hospital. This is inside news, wait till you hear the announcement”.

The social media sites post was later confirmed not true by Assoc. Prof. Jessada Denduangboripant from Chulalongkorn university. The professor said “Fake news about the Coronavirus is still coming out regularly. The voice clip and a picture of a middle-aged woman who claimed that Thailand will be on shut down next week are not true.