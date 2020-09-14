Thai Airways Offers Flight Simulator Experience to Raise Money

Thai Airways is offering a dream flight package in a flight simulator for those interested in enhancing their aviation experience. The struggling ariline said that in order to generate additional income for the company the airline has provided access to the public for its flight simulators. Giving interested people and those who have dreams of flying the opportunity to fly via the flight simulators.

Thai Airways will offer the special experience in the flight simulator room in hourly packages. The flight simulator room is accredited to international standards and is the most realistic in Thailand.

This facility is normally used for training Thai Airways pilots only, he added.

Interested persons can inquire more details about expenses and booking flight packages in the flight simulator room from THAI FlyEx. Contact via: Line: https://line.me/R/ti/p/@thaiflyex Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thaiflyex

Thai Airways Launches Cabin-Like Cafe

Meanwhile, Thai Airways has opened a restaurant to keep their book afloat as their commercial flights remain grounded. The cafe is even outfitted with actual plane seats, mini airplane models, and even an airstair at the entrance that would (probably) make you miss boarding their iconic purple planes.

Penne pasta carbonara costs 129 baht, while a chicken tikka with a choice of naan bread or basmati rice is 145 baht.

Visitors will also receive a special “boarding pass” commemorating the event.

The debt-ridden Thai Airways is currently under a business reorganizing process with the court after it declared bankruptcy in May. The airline also lost its precious status as a state enterprise.

A government panel investigating what went wrong at the Thai Airways last week announced they found massive mismanagement and corruption within the agency. Some employees were even allowed to take overtime pay at the improbable rate of 419 days a year , according to the committee’s findings.

Thailand’s Central Bankruptcy Court ordered the rehabilitation of Thai Airways International (THAI) and the appointment of rehabilitation planners, acting THAI president Chansin Treenuchagron said.

The planners consisted ACM Chaiyapruek Disayasarin; Chakkrit Parapuntakul; Pirapan Salirathavibhaga; Boontuck Wungcharoen; Piyasvasti Amranand; Mr Chansin; and EY Corporate Advisory Services Co.

The planners will conclude a rehabilitation plan as soon as possible and Thai Airways should be able to propose the plan to the court within the fourth quarter of this year. Creditors will also consider the plan early next year. The court can approve the plan and appoint plan executors within the first quarter of next year. Thai Airways can comply with the plan later.