Safety Concerns Raised Over Thailand’s Cash-Strapped Airlines

Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) reports its closely watching airlines safety aspects, as many are facing serious financial troubles this year. Director-general Chula Sukmanop said his organization would seriously check the safety standards of airlines.

Mr.Sukmanop’s concerns are because airlines including low-cost ones are facing financial problems. He went on to say that on routes to main cities like Chiang Mai and Phuket, many airlines are competing.

Consequently the revenue of the operators is very low. Some airlines earn only 0.75 baht per kilometer. This is difficult to solve because it is business competition,” Mr Chula said.

Despite the negative operating results, airlines must not compromise their maintenance and safety standards, he said.

Many airlines show poor operating performances which jeopardize their services. The aviation authority has told them to review their financial plans. If the revised plans are unconvincing, CAAT will order them to reduce routes and flight frequencies.

Above all to suit their aircraft possession and operating costs in order to protect passengers,” Mr Chula said.