Connect with us

Economy & Business

Safety Concerns Raised Over Thailand's Cash-Strapped Airlines
Advertisement

Automotive Economy & Business

High Household Debt Hindering Auto Sales in Thailand

Economy & Business

Retailers in Thailand Join Month-Long New Years Grand Sale

Economy & Business

Tesco-Lotus Consideres Exit from Thailand and Malaysia

Economy & Business

Consumer Confidence in Thailand Hits Lowest Level in Almost Six Years

Economy & Business

Analyst Says Thailand's Economy Teetering on a Recession

Economy & Business

Cigarette Giant Philip Morris Find US$40 Million for Tax Evasion

Economy & Business

Household Debt in Thailand has Risen to a Record High

Economy & Business

Home Buyers Stimulus Package Boosts Share Prices for Developers

Economy & Business

Government to Offer New Stimulus Targeting Grassroots, Home Buyers

Economy & Business

Safety Concerns Raised Over Thailand’s Cash-Strapped Airlines

Advertisements

Many airlines show poor operating performances which jeopardize their services. CAAT has told them to review their financial plans. If the revised plans are unconvincing, CAAT will order them to reduce routes and flight frequencies.

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) reports its closely watching airlines safety aspects, as many are facing serious financial troubles this year. Director-general Chula Sukmanop said his organization would seriously check the safety standards of airlines.

Mr.Sukmanop’s concerns are because airlines including low-cost ones are facing financial problems. He went on to say that on routes to main cities like Chiang Mai and Phuket, many airlines are competing.

Consequently the revenue of the operators is very low. Some airlines earn only 0.75 baht per kilometer. This is difficult to solve because it is business competition,” Mr Chula said.

Despite the negative operating results, airlines must not compromise their maintenance and safety standards, he said.

Many airlines show poor operating performances which jeopardize their services. The aviation authority has told them to review their financial plans. If the revised plans are unconvincing, CAAT will order them to reduce routes and flight frequencies.

Above all to suit their aircraft possession and operating costs in order to protect passengers,” Mr Chula said.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement