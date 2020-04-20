Connect with us

Economy & Business

Millions of Thai Orchids are Being Thrown Out Due to Coronavirus
Advertisement

Economy & Business

Thai Government Need Better Covid-19 Testing Before Opening Economy

Economy & Business

Thai Retailers Adapt With Shopping Alternatives During Covid-19 Crisis

Economy & Business News

Some Businesses Maybe Allowed to Reopen As Covid-19 Cases Ease

Economy & Business

Thailand's Gold Shops Running Out of Money as People Sell Off Gold

Economy & Business

Fresh Vegetable Markets Bank on Online Shopping to Stay Afloat

Economy & Business

AirAsia's Executives and Staff Take Pay Cuts to Save Airline

Economy & Business

Thailand's Inflation Rate Hit 51 a Month Low in March 2020

Economy & Business

Lockdown in Thailand Slowing the Spread of Covid-19 Coronavirus

Economy & Business

Thailand's SET Stocks Surges After Virus Cases Ease

Economy & Business

Millions of Thai Orchids are Being Thrown Out Due to Coronavirus

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Thai orchids being thrown out

As global tourism collapses, so does the Thai orchid industry where the flowers are regarded as a symbol of hospitality. Global demand for Thai orchids to Dutch tulips and Kenyan roses, has plummeted. Above all as businesses and hotels shutter worldwide and consumers stay at home.

Millions of orchids – used to decorate hotels and restaurants, and for celebrations and events – are being cut and thrown out daily. Because they can’t find a buyer, according to Mr Sompong Thaveesuk, vice-president of the Thai Orchids Garden Enterprise Association.

“There are barely any buyers, and even if we wanted to export orchids, we can’t.  Because most of the passenger flights, which usually carry them, have been cancelled,” said Mr Sompong. He estimates  that the demand for orchids was down 95 per cent.

Thailand exports more than half of all the orchids it grows in a global industry worth hundreds of millions of dollars. But it’s not just the orchid exporters who are struggling.

Demand from domestic buyers has also plunged Bloomberg reports. Because tourism, which normally contributes about a fifth of the economy, is at a standstill.

Thai orchid growers and exporters, employing some 50,000 workers. They are now focusing now on keeping the farms going, while they wait for buyers to return.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement