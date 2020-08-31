Japan’s Isetan Department Store Pulls the Plug After 30 Years in Bangkok

Japan’s Isetan department store will shut its doors for good at close of business on Monday, after three decades in Bangkok, Thailand. “Time to say goodbye,” the store wrote on its Facebook Page on Saturday, and the post was still drawing well-wishes on Monday.

“I’ll miss you, Isetan,” an account named Kade Sirirat responded with a message on the firm’s post.

“Thank you for your excellent service all along,” another fan named Charin Sitthipunya commented.

“You’re are my reason to go to CTW. Good luck everyone,” Nott Dithapong wrote.

“Until we meet again! Miss you so much, Isetan!,” Patrapa Chkttslp wrote with two moji hearts for the store.

Let’s say goodbye for the last time

Whether customers will have the chance to continue their acquaintance with the Japanese department store remained unclear. Mitsukoshi Group has not said whether it will reopen at a new location after ending its relationship with CentralWorld shopping center on Monday.

It was also not clear exactly why Isetan decided to end its partnership with CentralWorld. Central Pattana Plc, which manages Central World, has said the 27,000 square meter space; extending over six floors; currently occupied by Isetan will be renovated and reopened as an “urban lifestyle destination”.