Connect with us

Economy & Business Tourism

Hotels Association Wants Expats Included in Tourism Stimulus Package
Advertisement

Economy & Business

Thailand Economy Suffers Biggest Economic Slump Since 1997

Economy & Business

How Bitcoin And Blockchain Can Help International Trade And Commerce

Economy & Business

Gold and Futures Trading in Thailand Changes from Baht to US Dollar

Economy & Business News

Thailand Bets on Medical Marijuana Cultivation to Lift Economy

Economy & Business Tourism

Safe and Sealed, to Replace the Travel Bubble Tourism in Thailand

Economy & Business

The Price of Gold in Thailand Soars Thanks to Covid-19 Pandemic

Economy & Business

Thailand's Nok Air Say it Lost Millions Because of MP No Shows

Economy & Business

AMCHAM: Better Than Before, Enabling Long Term Growth in Thailand

Economy & Business

Europe Starts to Understand Thailand's Coconut-Picking Monkeys

Economy & Business

Hotels Association Wants Expats Included in Tourism Stimulus Package

Published

1 min ago

on

Expats, Thailand, Tourism

The newly elected president of the Thai Hotels Association has asked the government to include perks for expats in the second phase of tourism stimulus. Saying Expats in Thailand who pay taxes should receive equal rights.

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi said the tourism stimulus campaign for locals has run since July 18. However because of the slow response its a sign of weak domestic consumption. Above all as locals opt for stringent saving amid the economic slowdown.

Mrs Marisa suggested the government focus on another potential target, “EXPATS” that could help drive the domestic economy. Expats in Thailand could be included in the second phase of the stimulus campaign.

“We need to treat expatriates who live and pay tax here the same way we treat locals,” she said.

In her view the scheme needs more attractive privileges, such as an increase in the subsidy for accommodation spending from 40% to 50%, or the launch of a tax deduction for tourism spending as in the past.

Mrs Marisa said the outbreak is a temporary challenge for which operators need financial aid, such as soft loans, while they wait for international tourists to return.

Such liquidity support can prevent more damage to the economy in the long run, she said.

Although hotels are reopening after the lockdown eased, occupancy rates remain low, especially on weekdays.

Hotel operators agree with the Safe and Sealed plan

Mrs Marisa said the new THA committee members will actively seek financial support, including soft loans and a tourism fund, to save hotels from collapse. Also help them maintain business until Thailand can welcome a new flow of inbound tourists.

She said hotel operators agree with the Safe and Sealed plan. Which above all focuses on long-stay travellers from long-haul destinations.

Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, president of the THA’s southern chapter, said Phuket should gradually open for international tourists. Even more by setting itself up as an alternative state quarantine (ASQ) hub.

If everything runs smoothly during quarantine, tourists can step outside their ASQ hotel to another area.

Last week, officials from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration visited Phuket to create better understanding with locals and operators about the plan to open the province to tourists.

Mr Kongsak acknowledged that some locals fear virus exposure, therefore the 14-day quarantine is necessary to calm fears.

He urged the government to improve the complicated procedure of the domestic stimulus campaign in order to persuade more people to spend.

Mr Kongsak said Thailand’s Krungthai Bank should share the data on room bookings from the We Travel Together campaign. Because operators can prepare for more effective tourism stimulus at each destination.

Some 30% of hotels in Phuket are already open, with 50% expected in October, he told the Bangkok Post.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement Enter ad code here

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Advertisement Enter ad code here