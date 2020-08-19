Hotels Association Wants Expats Included in Tourism Stimulus Package

The newly elected president of the Thai Hotels Association has asked the government to include perks for expats in the second phase of tourism stimulus. Saying Expats in Thailand who pay taxes should receive equal rights.

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi said the tourism stimulus campaign for locals has run since July 18. However because of the slow response its a sign of weak domestic consumption. Above all as locals opt for stringent saving amid the economic slowdown.

Mrs Marisa suggested the government focus on another potential target, “EXPATS” that could help drive the domestic economy. Expats in Thailand could be included in the second phase of the stimulus campaign.

“We need to treat expatriates who live and pay tax here the same way we treat locals,” she said.

In her view the scheme needs more attractive privileges, such as an increase in the subsidy for accommodation spending from 40% to 50%, or the launch of a tax deduction for tourism spending as in the past.

Mrs Marisa said the outbreak is a temporary challenge for which operators need financial aid, such as soft loans, while they wait for international tourists to return.

Such liquidity support can prevent more damage to the economy in the long run, she said.

Although hotels are reopening after the lockdown eased, occupancy rates remain low, especially on weekdays.