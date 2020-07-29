Economy & Business
Europe Starts to Understand Thailand’s Coconut-Picking Monkeys
The Department of International Trade Promotion has said Europe has started to understand the practice of using monkeys to pick coconuts in Thailand. The department chief Somdet Susomboon wants Thai coconut products to return to European shelves soon.
Director-general Somdet Susomboon said Thai trade centers and embassies in Europe were giving explanations. about monkeys in the coconut industry. This comes after European stores removed Thai coconut products from their shelves following a monkey abuse allegation by PETA, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
Operators and consumers in Europe better understood what was happening in Thailand, he said.
“Commercial attaches and concerned officials have talked to representatives of department stores in Europe. They understand Thai culture… Monkeys picking coconuts are a part of long-standing community lifestyles. The picked coconuts are locally consumed and are not used in industries.
Some monkeys do it for shows to tourists,” Mr Somdet said.
Commercial attaches would also discuss the issue with PETA. Saying it was likely that the operators of European department stores would review the issue, he said.
Last week officials of the Commerce Ministry and the Foreign Ministry brought European ambassadors and foreign reporters to witness the collection of coconuts for industries. There they saw people and machines, not monkeys, were used for the task for coconut products.
PETA Tries to Cancel Culture Thailand’s Coconut Picking Monkeys
As the cancel culture becomes rampant in the US, animal rights protection group PETA has been accused of double standards and cultural racism. PETA is trying to claim that using monkeys in harvesting coconuts in Thailand is cruel. PETA has now called to ban Thai coconut products.
“Has cancel culture gone too far?” The question felt impossible to ignore this year. Google it and you’ll see pages of op-eds, often concluding, yes, it has gone too far. And the Internet mob is out of control.
On his Facebook post today, Mr. Atthawich Suwanpakdee, secretary-general of the Kla Party, asked about the difference between the use of monkeys to pick coconuts in Thailand and the use of pigs in the search for truffles in Europe.
He said that the use of monkeys and pigs are two different cultures and both are respectable. Adding that, in Thailand, monkeys and men work together to pick coconuts. With the monkeys being properly trained at special schools.
PETA should respect Thailand’s cultural diversity
In the West, Mr. Atthawich said pigs have been used for generations to find truffles, which are an expensive delicacy served in restaurants.
“PETA’s concern over animal cruelty is understandable, but its cancel campaign for countries to ban coconut products from Thailand is cruel and even more an insult to our culture.
Nowadays, one should respect racial and cultural diversity,” said the Kla party Secretary-General.
Thai TV celebrity, Ms. Narakorn Tiyanont, has also call out PETA on its cancel campaign. Saying look at the way western farmers raise geese to produce foie gras, or goose liver, which is a delicacy in French cuisine. She says the geese are force-fed using metal tubes to fatten the liver.
Ms. Narakorn also cited the brutal treatment of cows in the dairy and beef industry.
PETA says Monkeys abused in Thailand
Meanwhile, in a statement to Thai PBS, PETA senior vice president and social justice warrior Jason Baker said he believed using monkeys in the harvesting of coconuts in Thailand was cruel.
“When the government tries to explain away extreme cruelty to monkeys, it only makes the public angrier. The world doesn’t want to see these animals being deprived of their natural lives and exploited by the coconut industry.
The government can lead the industry to operate humanely, with an animal-free method. Which the rest of the region has already adopted, or it can be responsible for the industry’s downfall. Because the writing is on the wall.”
“Increasing numbers of consumers are speaking with their wallets, and retailers are listening. Our investigator was told repeatedly that these monkeys are taken from their families in nature. They were kept chained-up, abusively trained and forced to climb trees. They should be with their families, not enslaved,” his statement said.
PETA run by cancel culture hypocrites
Since 1980, PETA has made a name for itself as the number-one authority on animal welfare. UK-based YouTube vlogger Calum McSwiggan, however, wants people to consider otherwise. He recently used a scathing Twitter rant to sound off on the organization’s true colors.
After recent investigations, PETA came under fire for a lot more than just the scantily clad women they use for marketing. In a March 2017 press release, the Center for Consumer Freedom revealed that PETA euthanized more than 1400 cats and dogs at its Norfolk, Virginia shelter in 2016.
PETA defends their animal cruelty actions as ethically and economically necessary. But it’s becoming increasingly clear that their attention-grabbing media presence may be more important to them the animal rights and their lives.
McSwiggan’s savage roasts, that has now attracted over 6 thousand respective likes and shares is both shocking and resounding with Twitter users, most of whom had never dared to question PETA before.
PETA claiming the word ‘pet’ is offensive to animals
The animal rights activists PETA have sparked criticism after an appearance on Good Morning Britain calling for people to stop calling their pets ‘pets.’ A spokesperson from PETA appeared on the show advocating for pet owners to adopt the words like ‘companion’ instead for their dogs and cats.
However presenter Piers Morgan wasn’t having any of this and proceeded to tear into the spokesperson. Pointing out that PETA literally has the word ‘pet’ in their name (the acronym stands for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).
Jennifer White, PETA’s senior media officer said:
A lot of people at home who have dogs and cats refer to them as pets and they refer to themselves as owners, and this implies that the animals are a possession.
but you want your organization to carry on being called Peta?
Do you see the problem? But pet is offensive. I’m offended by the use of the word pet.
Morgan said:
Oh for God’s sake, you don’t even believe this guff.’ When you refer to animals, not as the living beings that they are, but as an inanimate object, it can reflect our treatment on our animals.
One-trick pony, what’s your problem with that? Tell me why one-trick pony is wrong.
In response, White said:
We don’t need to go through every phrase, we’ll be here all day.
Morgan added:
Actually we do because if you want to change the language, I would like to know why. What is wrong with one-trick pony?
Some ponies also love doing tricks. Have you asked them? Have you asked the ponies?
The confrontation had people scratching their heads after they found themselves agreeing with Morgan, who is a divisive and contrary figure at the best of times.
When it was all over, Morgan surprisingly called it his ‘favourite interview’ during his time on the show while reiterating the point about the name.
PETA did offer some sort of response by asking if people should take the opportunity to use kinder language towards other living beings. Because animals have feelings.
Elsewhere, PETA has found themselves in other storm of controversy. Claiming that they had an advert banned from Sunday’s Super Bowl which depicted animals taking the knee. Also in the same way that NFL players had done to protest police brutality.