Europe Starts to Understand Thailand’s Coconut-Picking Monkeys

As the cancel culture becomes rampant in the US, animal rights protection group PETA has been accused of double standards and cultural racism. PETA is trying to claim that using monkeys in harvesting coconuts in Thailand is cruel. PETA has now called to ban Thai coconut products.

“Has cancel culture gone too far?” The question felt impossible to ignore this year. Google it and you’ll see pages of op-eds, often concluding, yes, it has gone too far. And the Internet mob is out of control.

On his Facebook post today, Mr. Atthawich Suwanpakdee, secretary-general of the Kla Party, asked about the difference between the use of monkeys to pick coconuts in Thailand and the use of pigs in the search for truffles in Europe.

He said that the use of monkeys and pigs are two different cultures and both are respectable. Adding that, in Thailand, monkeys and men work together to pick coconuts. With the monkeys being properly trained at special schools.

PETA should respect Thailand’s cultural diversity

In the West, Mr. Atthawich said pigs have been used for generations to find truffles, which are an expensive delicacy served in restaurants.

“PETA’s concern over animal cruelty is understandable, but its cancel campaign for countries to ban coconut products from Thailand is cruel and even more an insult to our culture.

Nowadays, one should respect racial and cultural diversity,” said the Kla party Secretary-General.

Thai TV celebrity, Ms. Narakorn Tiyanont, has also call out PETA on its cancel campaign. Saying look at the way western farmers raise geese to produce foie gras, or goose liver, which is a delicacy in French cuisine. She says the geese are force-fed using metal tubes to fatten the liver.

Ms. Narakorn also cited the brutal treatment of cows in the dairy and beef industry.

PETA says Monkeys abused in Thailand

Meanwhile, in a statement to Thai PBS, PETA senior vice president and social justice warrior Jason Baker said he believed using monkeys in the harvesting of coconuts in Thailand was cruel.

“When the government tries to explain away extreme cruelty to monkeys, it only makes the public angrier. The world doesn’t want to see these animals being deprived of their natural lives and exploited by the coconut industry.

The government can lead the industry to operate humanely, with an animal-free method. Which the rest of the region has already adopted, or it can be responsible for the industry’s downfall. Because the writing is on the wall.”

“Increasing numbers of consumers are speaking with their wallets, and retailers are listening. Our investigator was told repeatedly that these monkeys are taken from their families in nature. They were kept chained-up, abusively trained and forced to climb trees. They should be with their families, not enslaved,” his statement said.

PETA run by cancel culture hypocrites

Since 1980, PETA has made a name for itself as the number-one authority on animal welfare. UK-based YouTube vlogger Calum McSwiggan, however, wants people to consider otherwise. He recently used a scathing Twitter rant to sound off on the organization’s true colors.

After recent investigations, PETA came under fire for a lot more than just the scantily clad women they use for marketing. In a March 2017 press release, the Center for Consumer Freedom revealed that PETA euthanized more than 1400 cats and dogs at its Norfolk, Virginia shelter in 2016.

PETA defends their animal cruelty actions as ethically and economically necessary. But it’s becoming increasingly clear that their attention-grabbing media presence may be more important to them the animal rights and their lives.

McSwiggan’s savage roasts, that has now attracted over 6 thousand respective likes and shares is both shocking and resounding with Twitter users, most of whom had never dared to question PETA before.

