Different Types of Gold IRAs You Should Know

Gold IRAs are a type of tax-advantaged retirement account that can be used to store physical gold and gold certificates. You can then sell gold back to the company you have your gold IRA with at any point in time, without being taxed for it. This is unlike gold stored outside of an IRA, which requires you to pay taxes on the gold when it’s sold.

There are several types of gold IRAs:

gold-backed IRA

gold self-directed IRA

precious metals IRA

Gold-backed IRA

A gold-backed IRA usually has a bank as the custodian/trustee of the account, and they provide a package deal that includes a savings account where your money will be held until you’re ready to purchase gold from them. They also provide gold-buying services, and an allocated gold storage system.

Gold self-directed IRA

A gold self-directed IRA is a gold IRA for those who would like to purchase gold or other types of physical gold on their own. You control the account as if it were your own, including all decisions as to what gold you want to buy. The drawback is that you must purchase gold outside of your IRA, meaning that if the gold drops in value while it’s not in your possession by any time period, then that loss will be attributed to you, and counted against you when taxes come due at the end of the year (or at withdrawal).

Precious metals IRA

Precious metals IRAs are a type of gold IRA where instead of buying gold, one purchases shares of gold mining companies. These gold mining stocks are not as liquid as gold, meaning that it may be a bit tougher to sell gold shares than gold bars if you need to do so quickly, but the gold IRA investment is generally viewed as less risky for this reason. See more information about gold IRA at https://goldhedge.us/.

A Precious Metals IRA is often considered more conservative than types of Gold IRA s because they do not carry liquidity concerns and can be sold at any time. The gold IRA investments typically include gold bars, gold coins, and gold certificates, allowing investors to hold physical bullion as opposed to stocks.

Conclusion

gold IRAs can also have gold certificates stored in them, which means your account represents a claim on gold owned by someone else, typically a bank or government mint such as The US Mint. This gold does not actually belong to your IRA, and you must buy this gold from whoever owns it before you can put it into your own IRA. If that organization goes out of business or otherwise can’t give you your gold, then that gold will go back to whoever originally issued the certificate.

A gold IRA rollover is typically considered a gold IRA investment that is rolled over into another gold self-directed IRA. A gold IRA rollover is often used by those who are participating in 401k or pension gold rollovers or anyone else who would like to consolidate their gold investments. Just be aware that if you do this, then the 15% withholding tax will apply not only on any gold bars you purchase with your money but also on the amount of cash you receive for “selling” your initial gold holdings to yourself, so long as such sales result in cash entering your IRA account.

