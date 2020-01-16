Connect with us

Economy & Business

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Says Strong Baht a Threat to Thailand
Advertisement

Economy & Business

Bank of Thailand to Take Further Steps to Reign in Thai Baht

Economy & Business

Thailand Could Be Facing a Gloomy Outlook in 2020

Economy & Business

Consumer Confidence in Thailand Continues to Drop

Economy & Business

Thailand Struggling to Stay Off US Watchlist of Currency Manipulators

Economy & Business

Thai Baht Defying Bank of Thailand’s Attempts to Halt Gains

Economy & Business

Iran-US Conflict Pushes Gold to Highest Level in Six Years

Economy & Business

Government Presses on with Latex Pillow Give Away Scheme

Economy & Business

Thai Baht Has its Biggest Decline Against the Dollar Since 2007

Economy & Business

Thai Billionaire Tycoons Eye $7 Billion Tesco Lotus Business

Economy & Business

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Says Strong Baht a Threat to Thailand

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Thai Baht

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak has said Thailand’s persistently strong baht may become a new threat to the export sector, the country’s main economic engine. Somkid was delivering a speech at a business seminar on Wednesday.

Thailand’s economy could face a third major obstacle from the strong baht, he said. Above all following the Sino-US trade war and the delay in the government’s fiscal 2020 budget.

The trade war hit the country’s exports hard while the budget bill delay affected state investment, he said.

He urged private investors to speed up their investments, particularly by importing machinery and equipment. All sectors needed to coordinate, instead of pressuring the central bank to act, he said.

Thailand must stimulate private investment during this time of a strong baht, Somkid said. Hinting a new package of incentives early next month.

2020 Budget passed by Thailand’s parliment

Thai Baht

Somkid expressed his optimism about the fiscal year 2020 budget bill. The bill just passed the House of Representatives last week. The government said it would speed up investment and planned infrastructure development, while promoting the tourism and export sectors, said the deputy prime minister.

The government vows to rev up spending by much as one trillion baht in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, he said. Above all to boost the country’s economic growth. The government must step up state investment, planned infrastructure developments, tourism promotion and the export sector.

It also needs to accelerate promoting private investment, the 5G auction process and rural economy development, Mr Somkid said.

The government’s spending has been slow because the 3.2-trillion-baht 2020 fiscal budget, was due to start last October. However it just received parliamentary approval last week.

The delayed budget approval was mainly because of a holdup in the formation of a government after the March election.

The Bank of Thailand estimated 2019 growth at 2.5 percent and forecast 2.8 percent growth for this year.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement