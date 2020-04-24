Binomo Investments Giving The Most on Binomo Thailand In Crisis Times With Profitable Trading

Thailand is one of the largest economies in Southeast Asia with a GDP turnover of $512 billion in trading last year alone. The country is a magnet for tourists and a regional financial hub. However, the outbreak of the coronavirus in early 2020 set a number of severe setbacks for the Thai economy.

In an effort to step the economic impact of tourist inflow drops and the restrictions placed by travel and shipping, the Thai government set in motion a $58 billion economy support plan that is supposed to help the hard-hit tourism and charters industries. The virtual cancellation of the tourism season for 2020 under the conditions of a worldwide quarantine is said to decrease Thailand’s national GDP by 10% in 2020, which is in the average range predicted for the majority of other countries affected by the pandemic.

The trading market volatile

The drop in tourist inflows is a serious blow to the national income of Thai citizens, many of whom are engaged in the retail, tourism, restaurant, street vending and services industries. The risk is that many citizens of Thailand will be laid off and will be left without means of income. Given the dynamics of the pandemic, it is likely that the resumption of full-scale tourism will be foreseeable only by the end of the year.

The prospect of remaining without work may be seen as a serious impediment to the development of the national economy and incomes. However, it is also an opportunity to discover alternative means of financial wellbeing and revenue generation. The trading market is currently displaying heightened volatility and is always willing to accept new members. The liquidity levels and low entry thresholds of modern trading platforms allow people from all income levels to learn the mechanics and strategies of trading to generate additional income long enough until economic stability allows them to find employment.

Binomo Thailand

The Binomo platform is a major trading terminal available in Thailand that offers the citizens of the country the chance to take advantage of multiple instruments and strategies for trading on the global exchange and commodities markets. The low-risk investment sizes and a combination of tools on a user-friendly interface make Binomo a go-to solution for fast on boarding to the world of trading. The high transaction speeds and global availability in over 130 countries allows Binomo to grant its users a number of advantages over other trading terminals.

Binomo trade Thailand is the official platform for the Thai market that caters to beginners and professionals alike by providing a variety of trading options and instruments applicable on the most volatile and popular trading floors around the world. Binomo investments can be directed at a variety of strategies that include both classical instruments, such as the Stochastic, MACD, moving average, Bolinger and other indicators, as well as custom-built approaches to trading. The abundance of technical analysis tools and market historical data charts offered by Binomo Thailand allow traders to have certainty in the profitability of their operations and decisions.

One of the main advantages offered by the Binomo platform is the fact that it operates round the clock without weekends or holidays. The uninterrupted operability of the platform gives users the chance to take advantage of market volatility ahead of traditional competitors and make use of scalping strategies.

Opens broad horizons for trading

The trading instruments offered by the Binomo platform include traditional options, such as currencies, forex trading pairs, commodities, binary options, stocks, bonds, and popular digital assets, such as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Such an abundance of options opens broad horizons for trading possibilities and generating earnings on market volatility. In addition, the platform offers all the necessary convenience and instruments along with knowledge databases that would allow even novice traders to learn the basics and more advanced techniques of trading with relative ease and in a short time span.

The Binomo broker is safe and reliable as a trading platform after being categorized by the International Trade Commission as a category “A” member. The platform has also received numerous awards for its user-orientation and innovations in trading. The recognition was made possible by the attention the platform gave to ensuring outstanding quality of services and client support. The security of clients’ investments is further ensured by the availability of a specialized fund set up by the ITC that backs every user account for up to 20,000 euros. The security and reliability measures undertaken by Binomo have allowed it to gain the trust of over 900,000 traders around the world.

Apart from offering a broad range of operational instruments, the Binomo platform also grants users numerous gateways for withdrawing their earnings. MasterCard, Visa and even regional operators like Bolero have been connected to the platform and allow users to transfer their funds to cards and accounts.

Binomo Website

The Binomo official website comes in 15 languages and is available in over 130 countries worldwide. The interface is available in Thai for citizens of Thailand alongside English as a universal option. The website allows users to download the trading terminal to their desktop computers or enjoy the mobile application on iOS or Android for having on-the-go access to trading from anywhere. Such connectivity is extremely important in today’s fast-paced world and its momentary changes in market dynamics.

Binomo investment Thailand is a specialized subsection of the official platform website that allows all new users to take advantage of a free demo login function. The demo login gives instant access to the platform’s functions with a $1000 virtual currency account to facilitate on boarding and familiarizing users with the interface and market specifics. The approach is perfect for allowing new users to test various trading strategies and trying their hand at trading without any risks.

A simple registration procedure with personal identity verification ensues to comply with international KYC and AML policies. The procedure is standard for any trading platform and is simplified by asking new users to register via email. Upon successful registration, users can top up their personal account balances using a variety of gateways like credit and debit cards, as well as popular payment services. The minimum account balance on Binomo is set at $10 or euros and is specifically set to minimize risks and ensure that the low order sizes of $1 give traders lower risk scenarios.

Binomo App

The Binomo application is a convenient mobile app that operates on both iOS and Android smartphones. Modern users will be pleasantly surprised by the convenient interface that is both clear and readable even on smaller screens. The round-the-clock availability of the application is vital for contemporary lifestyles, where speed and efficiency count the most. Users can enjoy the application from home or on the go with constant internet connectivity.

The Binomo Thailand application download available on the official Binomo website gives users the chance to install the application on their mobiles to have access to a safe and convenient trading terminal. The Binomo trade Thailand application is a comfortable and fast app that matches its desktop version in every way with the same toolset and market charts to give users equal capabilities from home and on the road.

Conclusion

The impending global financial crisis is certain to change the way people earn in the new realities of vast unemployment and the collapse of a number of important industries. However, the opportunities opened by the crisis are broad enough to negate the consequences on the individual level. Citizens of Thailand are given the chance to start trading on the Binomo platform and making money on a variety of trading pairs.