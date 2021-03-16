Connect with us

Economy & Business

Bangkok Bank Customers Can Now Make Cash Withdrawals at 7-Eleven
Advertisement

Economy & Business

Thailand's Airlines Continue with Layoffs as they Struggle with Earnings

Economy & Business

Thailand Promotes Ganja at the 360 Cannabis & Hemp Expo

Economy & Business

Bangkok's Patpong Road Entertainment Venues on their Last Legs

Economy & Business

AirAsia Aims to Launch an App-Powered Flying-Taxi Business

Economy & Business

Economic Titans Push Thai Government on Vaccine Passport Scheme

Economy & Business

Multipurpose Cannabis Could Light Up Thailand's Economic Engine

Economy & Business

Thailand's Government Takes Fiscal Steps to Spur Economic Growth

Economy & Business

Economic Hardship Pushes Thai Single Mothers to Make Tough Choices

Economy & Business

Lawmakers in Thailand Promoting Cannabis as a Cash Crop for Farmers

Economy & Business

Bangkok Bank Customers Can Now Make Cash Withdrawals at 7-Eleven

Published

45 seconds ago

on

Bangkok Bank Customers Can Now Make Cash Withdrawals at 7-Eleven

Thailand’s Bangkok Bank has expanded its money withdrawal service to 7-Eleven convenience stores, offering greater convenience to consumers in remote areas.

Bangkok Bank, the country’s largest lender by total assets, has extended its collaboration with 7-Eleven, providing a cash withdrawal service at counters in 12,500 7-Eleven convenience stores nationwide. Bangkok Bank clients can conduct the service via the bank’s mobile banking app, Bualuang m-Banking, and then receive cash at 7-Eleven counters.

The innovative service will offer convenience to customers who are residing in remote areas where there are no bank branches or ATMs nearby. Thus providing them with a service available 24/7, Prassanee Ouiyamaphan, Bangkok Bank executive vice-president told the Bangkok Post.

Bangkok Bank has collaborated with 7-Eleven last year to provide cash deposits via counter services. The service received a positive response from consumers. On average, the transaction volume of cash deposits at convenience stores is growing by 60% per month. With above 30% of the transactions made outside normal branch business hours.

Lotus to work with Bangkok Bank

Based on this, Bangkok Bank has decided to offer additional cash withdrawal services at 7-Elevens after finding the banking agent model is a perfect solution for some customer segments.

The bank has been developing both offline and online channels, offering financial services in accordance with varying requirements across customer segments. The bank also appointed Lotus (Formerly Tesco Lotus) as another banking agent.

“Despite the trend of digital banking, some customers still need to make cash transactions, especially for urgent matters, transactions outside business hours and where there are no ATMs nearby. This new service will also benefit customers with cash who need to make transactions digitally, she said.

Cash deposits at 7-Eleven counters are available for 100-30,000 baht per transaction, limited to 100,000 baht per day per deposit account, according to the Bank of Thailand’s requirements.

Cash withdrawals are permitted for 100-5,000 baht per transaction with a maximum of 20,000 baht per day per account with a fee charge of 15 baht per transaction. Depositors who want make financial transactions at 7-Eleven are required to present IDs or smartcards for identification.

A banking agent is an alternative channel that allows commercial banks access to customers in new locations and new segments without having to open branches.

According to central bank data, 30 commercial banks located in Thailand, both local and foreign banks had total physical branches of 6,847, as of January 2020. The number declined to 6,714 networks in January this year.

In January last year, there were 1,168 BBL branches nationwide, with the number dropping to 1,148 outlets in January of this year.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Our Online Shopping Store

Our Store

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Volunteering at Soi Dog

CLOSE ADS
CLOSE ADS