Bangkok Airways Suspends Flights and Closes its Ticketing Offices

Bangkok Airways announced on Thursday it was suspending services to various routes due to the latest Covid-19 outbreak. In addition to suspending flights the airline said it would also be closing ticket offices.

The flight routes suspended are; Phuket-Hat Yai, Bangkok-Sukhothai and Bangkok-Trat routes. Bangkok Airways has also postponed the introduction of the planned Bangkok-Mae Sot service.

Phuket-Hat Yai flights will be suspended from April 23 to Oct 30 and Bangkok-Sukhothai and Bangkok-Trat flights from May 1 to 31. The inauguration of the new Bangkok-Mae Sot (Tak province) route was postponed to Oct 17.

The airline’s ticket office in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, will be closed from May 1 to Oct 31 and the offices in Sukhothai and Trat from May 1 to 31.

Affected travelers can change their flights without a fee, an airline spokesperson told CTN News.

Bangkok Airways employees to work from home

Last week Bangkok Airways announced the temporary closure of its ticketing offices in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket, effective from Apr 16 through to Apr 25. Passengers can still reach Bangkok Airways by calling the Call Center 1771 and 02-270-6699 (8am-8pm).

Office-based employees of Bangkok Airways will be under a ‘Work-from-home’ policy, except for front-line employees. Such as ground passenger services; in-flight passenger services; aircraft maintenance engineers as well as those whose tasks are required in operating systems. They are to strictly follow the airlines precautionary and prevention protocols,” a spokesperson announced.

“Employees will be required to wear surgical face masks, gloves, face shields and are requested to wash their hands frequently as well as limit their travels to high risk areas,” it added.

“Bangkok Airways is committed to prioritize the health and safety of our passengers and staff. The company will continue to strictly follow precautionary measures against the COVID-19 as guided by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT),” the spokesperson added.