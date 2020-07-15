Amazon’s Web Services (AWS) Goals in the ASEAN Region

Living in the ever-digitizing world, rapidly emerging ASEAN economies are trying to use smart technologies to boost their economies. This approach has been tried out by many countries that eventually achieved success through the development of digital technology infrastructure and a suitable environment for high-tech companies.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) unites countries in the region that are rapidly developing. Those are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand.

This year, Amazon has a piece of great news for the countries in the region. As the amazon stocks keep soaring on global markets, the company has decided to expand even further. With its new core product. It is introducing the globally acclaimed Amazon Web Services (AWS) outposts in the area.

The newest additions to the network will be located in Malaysia and Thailand, two of the dynamically growing nations in the ASEAN region. The AWS service provides on-demand cloud-computing platforms, as well as APIs to individuals, businesses, and state institutions. The payment is based on the metered ‘pay-as-you-go’ principles.

The outposts were launched in 2018, representing a larger scheme of the Amazon strategy, planning on extending its services significantly. The Amazon Web Services are supported by expert providers, recognized and acknowledged globally, such as True IDC, CAT Telecom, InfoFabrica, and Maxis Dailitech.

Being connected to AWS in the cloud

Outposts are meant to deliver easily configurable and well-managed computing and storage rack services, constructed with AWS-designed structures. The move by Amazon will allow individuals, companies and governmental institutions based in those nations to access AWS compute and storage services while being connected to AWS in the cloud.

Thailand and Malaysia were not the first countries in ASEAN to be given this opportunity. General availability in the recently covered countries of Thailand and Malaysia followed launches in Singapore and Indonesia earlier in 2020.

The managing director of ASEAN department at AWS, Conor McNamara asserted on the news:

With Outposts, our customers can benefit from the accelerated pace of innovation in the cloud, while securely storing and processing sensitive data on-premises. As Outposts is fully managed by AWS, our customers can also focus on their end-users, and driving innovation that differentiates their businesses, while leaving the responsibility of managing the infrastructure to us.”

The importance of the news is much bigger than many might think. The outposts are a major innovation, bringing AWS services and infrastructure to any location. Virtually, any area with an outpost can have access to those services.

Importantly, businesses and organizations based in Malaysia or Thailand can not also utilize the AWS Partner Network (APN) in order to access expertise in the process of shifting applications towards the AWS using cloud migration projects.

Looking for Hybrid cloud solutions

The project offers a lot of benefits, particularly the services that come with it. It includes the first discovery and assessment, migration, planning, operations. As a bonus, the cloud strategy and tech advisory offers are also available, in order to smoothly migrate and operate workloads on local AWS outposts.

The founder and the director of InfoFabrica, based in Singapore, Wen-Chi Li asserted the importance of AWS’s presence in the ASEAN region. “Many of our enterprise customers look for hybrid cloud solutions that will allow them to move workloads and data seamlessly between on-premises assets and the AWS cloud.

Outposts make this possible by allowing them to run AWS compute and storage on-premises, and also easily and seamlessly integrate on-premises workloads with the rest of their applications in the AWS cloud.

With Outposts, our customers will get access to an industry-leading hybrid cloud architecture, allowing them to use the AWS Management Console to manage their on-premises assets seamlessly along with the broadest portfolio of cloud services available around the world.”

The use of Amazon’s AWS services will boost businesses, households, governmental services

The launch of the AWS program in the ASEAN region is of significant importance. The region is developing rapidly with some of the nations reaching double-digit economic growth rates. Thailand and Malaysia are becoming an international tourist destination whilst also attracting a large base of expatriates.

On the other hand, nations like Singapore have reached an extremely high level of development, being global financial hubs, and major business destinations. Therefore, the region is a well-connected and prospective area. Amazon’s decision to invest in the region will only benefit the corporation.

On the other hand, it will benefit major companies, SMEs, individuals, and governments equally. Businesses like TM One have spoken up about how the news will boost the quality of services they provide. Importantly, it will impact the final product that gets to the customer.

In the end, that is what matters the most. Individuals and governmental authorities will also get an opportunity to better their services through local outposts, making a significant shift in the ASEAN region.