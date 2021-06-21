Amazon Prime Day 2021 Promises Savings of “Up to 50% Off

Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals will kick off tomorrow, Monday June 21 with a slew of deals with promises savings of “up to 50% off store wide on products. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is an annual sale discounting products exclusively for Prime members over 48 hours.

That means you’ll need to have an active subscription to take part today, but luckily Amazon is also offering a free 30-day Prime trial so that everyone can get involved.

Early Prime Day deals are already yielding some record-low prices on Echo devices that are worth considering. The Amazon Echo Dot and Amazon Echo smart speakers are both currently available for their cheapest prices yet, with discounts that we predict won’t improve further during the main event.

You do have to pick up two speakers to get this excellent offer, though, with a two-pack Echo Dot bundle available for $49.98 (was $99.98) and the main Echo sitting at $119.98 (was $199.98) for two.

We’re also seeing some early Prime Day 2021 deals on devices that have only recently launched. The Echo Frames are seeing their first price cut, now down to $174.99 (was $249.99), meanwhile the latest generation Echo Buds are available for $79.99 (was $119.99).

The fact that both of these devices are so new to the shelves, and have only just seen their biggest discounts ever, means we’re unlikely to see their prices drop again once Amazon Prime Day 2021 fully kicks off.

Of course, we’re expecting Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals on a wide range of tablets, laptops, TVs, headphones, smartwatches and more. The bigger brands are usually kept for sales during the main event, but you’ll find our pick of the best early Prime Day deals below – we think these prices are unlikely to drop any further.