5 Reasons to Get Tree Trimmer Insurance for Your Company

If you run a tree trimming business, make sure you have the right insurance coverage to protect yourself. If you don’t have tree trimmer insurance yet, or if your coverage is very minimal, you should consider the many ways in which having the best coverage can provide protection for your business. Take a look at the top five reasons to get the best tree trimmer insurance you can find.

1. Save Money in the Long Run

As you’ve likely found out firsthand, tree trimming can be a dangerous job. A heavy tree—or even simply a big branch—can cause thousands of dollars in damage when it lands on a house or car. If you don’t want to pay for this kind of damage out of pocket, you need a tree trimmer insurance policy with general liability that will pay for repairs to the property.

Similarly, when you cut down branches from a big tree, they could end up hurting a customer or passerby when they land. This is why you need the general liability coverage that a tree trimmer insurance policy provides, as it will pay for the medical bills, rehabilitation, and missed wages that someone may require after they’re hurt due to something your company did. Without this kind of coverage, you could be thousands or even millions of dollars in debt. It’s much more affordable to pay your tree trimmer insurance premiums the whole time you’re in business.

2. Protect Your Business Property

Your business services don’t take place within an office, but you likely still have a place where you store equipment, keep records, and meet with employees. Whether it’s an office or a shed, you need to protect it with tree trimmer insurance. When you get coverage for your business property, you can be sure any damage to it will be covered by your policy.

For example, if a fire or thunderstorm causes damage to the office and destroys business equipment, your tree trimmer insurance policy will pay to repair or replace your property. So if you couldn’t afford to pay for these costs yourself after a catastrophic event, you need tree trimmer insurance to ensure you’re not suddenly without an office or equipment in case the worst occurs.

3. Take Care of Your Employees

Your employees depend on you to not only pay them regularly but also keep them safe at work. While you might not be able to prevent all injuries and illnesses, you can pay for them by getting the right tree trimmer insurance coverage.

When you get workers’ comp, any injuries or illnesses your employees get on the job will be covered, meaning your insurance will pay for doctor bills, physical therapy, medications, and more. It will also pay for their missed wages while they heal at home, so you won’t have to worry about your employees after an accident at work.

And speaking of accidents, when you get commercial auto coverage added to your tree trimmer insurance policy, your employees will be covered if they’re ever in a car accident on the way to and from worksites. This way, neither you nor your employees will have to pay for medical bills or car repairs after a car accident on the job.

4. Get Legal Costs Covered

Businesses in any industry are at risk of being sued by customers or employees. If this ever happens—and you have tree trimmer insurance—you won’t have to pay the legal fees out of pocket. Instead, your insurance policy will pay for your legal defense and any settlements you end up owing. This could save you from going bankrupt, as a single lawsuit could put some companies out of business.

5. Maintain a Good Reputation in Your Community

Another reason to get tree trimmer insurance is to make sure your company keeps a good reputation in your city. Many people won’t even consider hiring companies that don’t have business insurance, so when they’re looking for a tree trimmer and see that you’re insured, you’ll have a chance at the job.

Plus, if an employee or customer is ever hurt as a result of your services—and they have to sue you to get the compensation they seek—it’s not a good look for your business. Having a lawsuit brought against you at any point can damage your reputation, but the good news is that you can avoid most lawsuits by letting insurance pay for any damages.

Clearly, it makes sense to get tree trimmer insurance for your business. Not only will it save you a lot of money long term, but it will also look good for your company, so reach out to local insurance agencies today to learn more about your options.

